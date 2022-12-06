Compromise on Vizhinjam’s horizon as cabinet panel meets protesters today

KS Sreejith and Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The standoff at Vizhinjam appears to be heading towards a happy ending after over four months of protests. The mediation by Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis, the Major Archbishop of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, has succeeded in breaking the deadlock.

With both the government and anti-seaport protesters softening their stance, the cabinet sub committee, on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s directive, will hold talks with the Latin Catholic Church-led agitators at 5pm on Tuesday.

In a major breakthrough, the government was able to shift the focus of talks to rehabilitation, from the seemingly unrealistic demand of stopping the port construction. The progress came in the form of setting up of a monitoring team to evaluate the day-to-day progress of the rehabilitation work of fisherfolk who lost houses and land to coastal erosion. A three-member panel led by the chief secretary will be formed.

The cardinal had floated the proposal during his meeting with Pinarayi on Saturday and the CM agreed. Trust deficit over rehabilitation had been one of the major issues before agitators. “The Latin Archdiocese has sought time to discuss the proposals,” Cleemis told TNIE.

“The government is willing to cooperate. Some minor issues remain now and within two or three days, both parties can reach an agreement,” he said. Earlier in the day, the CM had held discussions with the cabinet sub-committee to talk to the protesters. However, a meeting with the agitators did not materialise.

We want issues to be resolved: Vicar general

On Tuesday, the protest council will discuss the proposals first after which authorities from the archdiocese will meet the sub-committee. Cleemis will join online. If they reach a consensus, Pinarayi is likely to hold talks with the agitators.

One of the major sore points for the protesters is the government contribution fixed for shifting people living in camps and inclusion of a coastal representative in the expert team to assess the port’s impact. The government had fixed Rs 5,500 as aid for each family, which the protest council feels is low. Though the government had agreed to raise it to Rs 8,000, the council had raised an objection.

Vicar-General of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese Eugine H Pereira said they wanted the issue to be resolved at the earliest. “We are ready for talks. The government should view the issue realistically,” the vicar-general said.

