Kerala govt moots farming company on Coca-Cola’s Plachimada land

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The state government has sought a report from the Palakkad district administration on a proposal by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCB) to hand over its land in Plachimada free of cost for local farming activities.

It is learnt that the government is toying with the idea of floating a farmer producer company (FPC), which will grow crops and generate value-added products from the commodities, besides marketing them. The modalities have to be worked out, said Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty.

Krishnankutty, who is also the local MLA, had earlier served as president of Perumatty panchayat, which had cancelled the licence of the HCCB unit. The bottling plant in Plachimada, on the Palakkad–Meenakshipuram Road, is spread over an area of 36.7 acres, as per original records. It began operations in 2000. There was also a 35,000 sqft building that housed a bottling plant that made Coke soft drink, company sources said.

Based on HCCB’s proposal, the district collector directed that the land be examined. Revenue officials from Chittur visited the site and checked the survey numbers and extent of the land, which turned out to be 35 acres. “We have submitted a preliminary report to the district collector,” said A Saravanan, tahsildar (land records) of Chittur taluk.

The government is yet to take a final decision. The HCCB proposal said the land and buildings will be given free of cost so that local residents can undertake farming activities.

The high-power committee headed by former chief secretary K Jayakumar in 2010 found that besides massive depletion of groundwater which degraded the environment, the solid waste discharged by the company as sludge was given to farmers as manure. Analyses at laboratories found that the sludge discharged from the factory had traces of lead and cadmium in it. Coca-Cola was asked to pay a compensation of `216 crore to the residents of Plachimada in April 2010.

N K Premachandran, who piloted the Plachimada Coca-Cola Victims Compensation Claims Tribunal Bill in 2011 as water resources minister in the then V S Achuthananthan-led LDF government, said the Pinarayi Vijayan government has not exerted pressure on the Centre to revive the Bill. The then President returned the Bill without assent in 2016. If the compensation is not paid, residents would be forced to take over the land of the company as part of the agitation, he warned.

The move to hand over the company and land to the government before compensation is paid is aimed at helping Coca-Cola, said Plachimada Samara Samithi chairman Velayodi Venugopal.

Though the company began operations in 2000, the Anti-Coca-Cola Peoples Struggle Committee intensified its agitation from 2002 to 2004, which finally saw the company close its operations in 2005.A world water conference was held to mark the protest in Plachimada in January 2004 which stated that water was not a commodity for sale and it belonged to the people.

The next step of the Atlanta, US-based soft drink major will be keenly watched.Its rival Pepsi had handed over its Kanjikode plant and also those in the other southern states to a franchisee, Varun Beverages Limited (VBL). However, VBL chose to declare a lockout of the Kanjikode plant on March 22, 2020, citing labour unrest after two years of operations.

