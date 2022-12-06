Home States Kerala

Kozhikode PNB scam: One more case of fraud detected

Demanding immediate refund of the corporation’s fund, LDF will stage a dharna in front of city branches of PNB on Tuesday.

Punjab National Bank (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Amid uncertainty over refunding the amount lost by Kozhikode Corporation in the multi-crore scam at the Link Road branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB), the civic body on Monday identified one more suspected case of fraudulent transfer of money from its account. In an audit conducted by the corporation’s financial wing, a fraud to the tune of around Rs 13 lakh was detected in an account maintained with the PNB.  

Meanwhile, the corporation took a U-turn over the total amount lost in the scam with a fresh audit report claiming that it has lost only Rs 12.62 crore so far. Earlier, Mayor Beena Philip had admitted that the corporation lost a total Rs 15.24 crore from seven PNB accounts. The mayor on Monday said the fresh case has been reported to the PNB authorities for verification. “We are waiting for a reply from the bank authorities to start further proceedings,” she added.

On Monday, the investigation team led by crime branch assistant commissioner, Antony T A, collected documents from PNB Link Road branch. However, the police are yet to nab former branch manager M P Rijin, who is the main suspect.

Rijin had submitted a petition before Kozhikode District and Session Court seeking anticipatory bail. The court on Monday considered the bail plea and the verdict is likely on Thursday.   When the bail petition came up for hearing, Rijin’s counsel argued that many officers of the bank and the corporation were involved in the scam. “The money was swindled when the branch manager was on leave. Hence, it is clear that other bank officers were behind the fraud. If the source of Rs 2.53 crore which was returned to the corporation’s account soon after the scam came to light is checked, the culprits can be traced,” argued Rijin’s advocate.  

Demanding immediate refund of the corporation’s fund, LDF will stage a dharna in front of city branches of PNB on Tuesday. The CPM district committee had issued a deadline to the bank authorities to refund the amount by Monday. However, the bank has not returned the amount so far.

