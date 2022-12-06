Home States Kerala

NIT-Calicut student dies by suicide after losing money on trading app

The police have directed the college authorities to know about the involvement of students in online trading platforms.

Published: 06th December 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 07:13 AM

Yashwanth

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A second-year engineering student of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) died by suicide on Monday after losing money in an online trading application. The deceased is Telangana native Yashwanth.

Yashwanth jumped from the ninth floor of the college hostel, said a source from the campus. The police said they have recovered a suicide note from the room of the deceased. In the note, Yashwanth mentioned that he had lost a lot of money after investing in an online trading app. Due to this, he decided to end his life.

