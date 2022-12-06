NIT-Calicut student dies by suicide after losing money on trading app

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A second-year engineering student of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) died by suicide on Monday after losing money in an online trading application. The deceased is Telangana native Yashwanth.

Yashwanth jumped from the ninth floor of the college hostel, said a source from the campus. The police said they have recovered a suicide note from the room of the deceased. In the note, Yashwanth mentioned that he had lost a lot of money after investing in an online trading app. Due to this, he decided to end his life.

The police have directed the college authorities to know about the involvement of students in online trading platforms.

