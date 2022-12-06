Security officer's gun goes off accidentally at Kerala CM's residence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A policeman on guard duty at the Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, accidentally discharged his service weapon on Tuesday morning while cleaning it, leading to a security scare in the high-security zone.

The policeman was cleaning the gun in the guard room when it accidentally got discharged, by 9.30 am. It's not known whether the CM was present at the residence when the incident took place.

According to the security protocol, when duty changes the cops on guard duty are required to inspect their guns. The cop, who had replaced another colleague on night duty, was trying to remove a bullet that got trapped in the chamber when the gun went off. Fortunately, the gun was aimed at the ground, as per the security protocol, and thus prevented injuries.

City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A policeman on guard duty at the Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, accidentally discharged his service weapon on Tuesday morning while cleaning it, leading to a security scare in the high-security zone. The policeman was cleaning the gun in the guard room when it accidentally got discharged, by 9.30 am. It's not known whether the CM was present at the residence when the incident took place. According to the security protocol, when duty changes the cops on guard duty are required to inspect their guns. The cop, who had replaced another colleague on night duty, was trying to remove a bullet that got trapped in the chamber when the gun went off. Fortunately, the gun was aimed at the ground, as per the security protocol, and thus prevented injuries. City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident.