Home States Kerala

Security officer's gun goes off accidentally at Kerala CM's residence

The incident occurred while the security officer was cleaning his pistol, an officer from Museum police station said.

Published: 06th December 2022 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A policeman on guard duty at the Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan,  accidentally discharged his service weapon on Tuesday morning while cleaning it, leading to a security scare in the high-security zone.

The policeman was cleaning the gun in the guard room when it accidentally got discharged, by 9.30 am. It's not known whether the CM was present at the residence when the incident took place.

According to the security protocol, when duty changes the cops on guard duty are required to inspect their guns. The cop, who had replaced another colleague on night duty, was trying to remove a bullet that got trapped in the chamber when the gun went off. Fortunately, the gun was aimed at the ground, as per the security protocol, and thus prevented injuries.

City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
service weapon security officer official residence Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp