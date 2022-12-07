Industrial estates to come up on PSU land: P Rajeev

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will utilise the excess land in possession of public sector units to set up industrial estates. As many as 361.42 acres of land have been identified with 42 PSUs, Industries Minister P Rajeeve told the assembly. Detailed project reports have been prepared for the utilisation of 40.14 acres of land with nine PSUs. The estates will be set up through KINFRA or public-private participation. Enterprises dealing with the manufacturing of raw materials or those based on their byproducts will be given priority.

Taluk-level trade fairs will be organised for the sale of products manufactured in Kerala. Steps are being taken to launch an e-commerce platform. A branding exercise to give Kerala brand for products will also be launched.

An investor meet will be held in Kochi in January. As many as 98,834 enterprises have been started under the Year of Enterprises (YoE) programme since April this year. Together, they had an investment to the tune of Rs 58 crore. They created 3,950 employment opportunities. The minister said Keltron’s turnover will be raised to Rs 1,000 crore. A masterplan worth Rs 375 crore has been prepared for its renovation. The company will launch a new product every month. An electronics hardware technologies hub will be established for the promotion of electronic industries.

ASSEMBLY SESSION CUT SHORT

T’Puram: The seventh session of the 15th assembly has been cut short. The decision was taken in the business advisory committee meeting on Tuesday. The session was scheduled to be held till December 15. But as per the BAC decision, it will be conducted till December 13. The Bills to replace the governor from the chancellor post of universities will be tabled in the assembly on Wednesday.

Own tax revenue sees 46.23% YoY growth

T’Puram: Kerala’s own tax revenue saw 46.23% year-over-year (YoY) growth in the first two quarters of this fiscal. April-September revenue in 2022-23 was Rs 26,047.59 crore as against the previous year’s Rs 17,813.12 crore, according to Finance Minister K N Balagopal. In reply to a question in the assembly, the minister said the growth rate in the first quarter of this fiscal was 67.02%. Rs 12,307.91 crore was collected in April-June this year compared to the Rs 7,369.06 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

