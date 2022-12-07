Kerala HC restrains ‘Pushpalankaram’ by devotees at Sannidhanam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has restrained the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) from permitting ‘Pushpalankaram’ by devotees at Sabarimala Sannidhanam. However, the court permitted the TDB to do ‘Pushpalankaram’ by itself, in a moderate way using flowers permitted for ‘Pushpabhishekam’ or for conducting poojas in Sabarimala Sannidhanam as per ‘Paditharam’, in the places permitted by the thantri, without obstructing the view of the pillars and walls of Valiyambalam, which are covered with golden plates.

The Devaswom Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajith Kumar issued the order while disposing of the proceedings based on the report regarding the Vazhipadu item ‘Pushpalankaram’ in Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

The report of the Special Commissioner stated that decorative flowers of various colours and varieties, flower garlands, etc. are used by the devotee sponsoring ‘Pushpalankaram’ to decorate the lower portion of the roof of the Sreekovil, Valiyambalam in front of the Sreekovil, entrance to Balikalpura, the bottom portion of the golden flag mast, Upadevatha shrines, etc. In the future, ‘Pushpalankaram’ can be permitted to be done in a modest manner, by arranging flower garlands without the aid of nails.

