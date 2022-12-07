Kochi Muziris Biennale: Return of a creative vista after four-year hiatus

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Surpassing a lot of hiccups and uncertainties, including the pandemic, the Kochi Muziris Biennale begins its fifth edition on Monday (December 12), making Kochi a beehive of activity for art enthusiasts, museum curators and tourists from across the globe for the next three months.

The fiesta, billed as India’s biggest contemporary art show that will run till April 10, 2023, is coming back after four years, and hence the enthusiasm and excitement is visible in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, which hosts the event. The fifth edition was postponed twice due to Covid, and the organisers admit that the challenges were humongous to put up the show.

“The challenges that we had to face in organising the event is huge. However, the ultimate result is the gift,” says Bose Krishnamachari, president of Kochi Biennale Foundation. The theme of this edition is in fact on how we survive, and it’s pertinent coming in the wake of the pandemic.

Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao, the curator of the central exhibition titled ‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’ says, “Returning after a gap of four years, the fifth edition of the Biennale examines how we survive through song, materiality, joy, humour and language whether written, verbal and oral.” After the states of fear, trauma and uncertain limbo of the pandemic years, it may seem strange to call for joy. Where is this optimism? “Perhaps we can sense it more tangibly in artistic and collective work, especially in regional or particular contexts and forms, of the artists gathered here, in this Biennale,” she says.

The run-up to the mega art event has been tough. The curator and team spent days and nights going around all over the world meeting artists, prepping the venues and getting the infrastructure ready to host 90 artists and over 40 new commissions in historic Aspinwall House, Pepper House, and Anand Warehouse in Fort Kochi.

Invited exhibitions

The director of programmes, Mario D’Souza, said KMB will be unveiling its invitations programme that brings together a plethora of exhibition formats from Asia and Africa to share the primary venues.

Films on show

According to Bose, the Biennale will host a range of films, including Ek Jagah Apni by the Ektara Collective, this time.

TALKS ON THE TABLE TO REVITALISE JEW TOWN

With Kochi readying for the festive season, it is important to look around and improve the infrastructure to cater to more tourists. At a meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Mattanchery business owners and CSML officials last week, revitalising the Jew Town was discussed, on a long-term basis. “Jew Town has one the oldest synagogues in the state and has no activities post 6pm. Though trading activities exist, many people have left the place. We are encouraging the concept of living in Jew Town,” said Arun David Mookken, president of ICCI.

Biennale facts

CM Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at Fort Kochi parade ground on Dec 12

Students’ Biennale and Art By Children to be held alongside KMB

To be held in 14 venues till April 10, 2023

Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi to be main venue

Theyyam performance to be staged on inaugural day

KMB venues

Aspinwall House Cabral Yard Pepper House Anand Warehouse TKM Warehouse Dutch Warehouse Kashi Townhouse David Hall Kashi Art Café Durbar Hall

Students’ Biennale venues

Kashi Townhouse VKL Warehouse KVN Arcade Trivandrum Warehouse

KOCHI: Surpassing a lot of hiccups and uncertainties, including the pandemic, the Kochi Muziris Biennale begins its fifth edition on Monday (December 12), making Kochi a beehive of activity for art enthusiasts, museum curators and tourists from across the globe for the next three months. The fiesta, billed as India’s biggest contemporary art show that will run till April 10, 2023, is coming back after four years, and hence the enthusiasm and excitement is visible in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, which hosts the event. The fifth edition was postponed twice due to Covid, and the organisers admit that the challenges were humongous to put up the show. “The challenges that we had to face in organising the event is huge. However, the ultimate result is the gift,” says Bose Krishnamachari, president of Kochi Biennale Foundation. The theme of this edition is in fact on how we survive, and it’s pertinent coming in the wake of the pandemic. Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao, the curator of the central exhibition titled ‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’ says, “Returning after a gap of four years, the fifth edition of the Biennale examines how we survive through song, materiality, joy, humour and language whether written, verbal and oral.” After the states of fear, trauma and uncertain limbo of the pandemic years, it may seem strange to call for joy. Where is this optimism? “Perhaps we can sense it more tangibly in artistic and collective work, especially in regional or particular contexts and forms, of the artists gathered here, in this Biennale,” she says. The run-up to the mega art event has been tough. The curator and team spent days and nights going around all over the world meeting artists, prepping the venues and getting the infrastructure ready to host 90 artists and over 40 new commissions in historic Aspinwall House, Pepper House, and Anand Warehouse in Fort Kochi. Invited exhibitions The director of programmes, Mario D’Souza, said KMB will be unveiling its invitations programme that brings together a plethora of exhibition formats from Asia and Africa to share the primary venues. Films on show According to Bose, the Biennale will host a range of films, including Ek Jagah Apni by the Ektara Collective, this time. TALKS ON THE TABLE TO REVITALISE JEW TOWN With Kochi readying for the festive season, it is important to look around and improve the infrastructure to cater to more tourists. At a meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Mattanchery business owners and CSML officials last week, revitalising the Jew Town was discussed, on a long-term basis. “Jew Town has one the oldest synagogues in the state and has no activities post 6pm. Though trading activities exist, many people have left the place. We are encouraging the concept of living in Jew Town,” said Arun David Mookken, president of ICCI. Biennale facts CM Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at Fort Kochi parade ground on Dec 12 Students’ Biennale and Art By Children to be held alongside KMB To be held in 14 venues till April 10, 2023 Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi to be main venue Theyyam performance to be staged on inaugural day KMB venues Aspinwall House Cabral Yard Pepper House Anand Warehouse TKM Warehouse Dutch Warehouse Kashi Townhouse David Hall Kashi Art Café Durbar Hall Students’ Biennale venues Kashi Townhouse VKL Warehouse KVN Arcade Trivandrum Warehouse