Palakkad retains school athletics meet overall title

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Palakkad district retained the overall championship in the 64th State School Athletics Meet with a staggering 269 points and 32 gold medals. Palakkad has a lead of 120 points over the first runner-up Malappuram district which secured 149 points.

Ministers V Sivankutty, Antony Raju, and G R Anil handed over the trophy to the winning team.Kozhikode district came third with 122 points. Ernakulam, which used to perform well in the meet over the years, lost its sheen this time. They finished fifth securing only 81 points.

The host district, Thiruvananthapuram, came seventh with 61 points. Ideal EHSS Kadakassery in Malappuram won the overall championship in the schools’ category with 66 points. This is the first time a school from Malappuram gaining the achievement. Last season’s overall champions Mar Basil HSS, Kothamanaglam in Ernakulam, slipped to fifth place with only 32 points.The four-day meet witnessed five record performances, including a national one.

