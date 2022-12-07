Home States Kerala

‘Unsatisfied’, but Latin Church calls off Vizhinjam stir

Government rejects demands by Vizhinjam protesters on disputed topics; seen as a major political win for Pinarayi

Published: 07th December 2022 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

The Vizhinjam protest council members Fr. Hyacinth M. Nayakam, Vicar general Fr Eugine Periera and Patrick Michael return after attending the meeting with Chief Minister.(Photo | Express)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a major political victory for the ruling LDF, the Latin Church that spearheads the anti-seaport agitation in Vizhinjam called off the 138-day-long stir on Tuesday though the state government did not yield to their demands in any of the disputed topics. The decision to end the protest was announced by Eugine Pereira, Vicar General of the Latin Church, after a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The protest is being called off not because we are satisfied with the steps taken or promises made by the government...The protest has reached a certain stage... and we are calling it off,” a visibly dejected Pereira told reporters after the meeting. However, he hastened to add that it’s only a temporary truce.

Ending the stalemate without compromising its stand has come as a  major triumph for Pinarayi. The protestors met the CM after two rounds of talks - first with the chief secretary and later with the cabinet sub committee. At the meeting with the chief minister, the protesters stressed on the need to include a local community representative in the expert committee constituted by the to study possible coastal erosion due to port construction. The agitators also demanded that an additional amount of Rs 2,500 should be given from state exchequer, to meet the rent expenses of those who lost their house and property.

However Pinarayi turned down both demands. Pointing out that an expert panel has already been formed, he assured the portestors that the committee will consult them too. On the extra rent amount, he said a government order has already been issued and hence their demand cannot be met. Pereira said they don’t want to accept the CSR funds from the Adani Group. And the agitators decided to go by the earlier rent amount of Rs 5,500.

The CM guaranteed that a chief secretary level monitoring committee in which the port secretary is also a member, will monitor the rehabilitation process. The agitators can consult the committee any time.
With the strike withdrawn, Adani Group has announced its decision to resume the construction work without delay, so as to to meet the deadline of December 2023.

Seven demands by the protest council and assurances

A permanent rehabilitation programme for coastal people

Govt: Rs 2,450 crore Punargeham project is meant for rehabilitation. Project to be completed within 18 months.

  • Protest council: Acceptable

Subsidy for kerosene used in fishing boats

Govt: Kerosene subsidy of Rs 25 per litre will continue. Will provide a one-time subsidy to shift to diesel. Subsidy for the diesel also offered. Government spent Rs 252.68 crore on subsidies since 2016.

  • Protest council: Acceptable

Compensation for work hit due to adverse weather warnings

Govt: Already providing aid for fishermen during adverse weather. Steps taken to ensure work under Ayyankali and Mahatma Gandhi job guarantee schemes

  • Protest council: Acceptable

Resolving issues at Muthalapozhi 

Govt: Appointed Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune, to study the issue. Further action based on report.

  • Protest council: Acceptable

Solution to sea erosion issue 

Govt: Measures being implemented to protect the coast. Expert panel appointed to study the issue. A monitoring committee under chief secretary will study coastal protection measures

  • Protest council: Acceptable

Rented accommodation for people living in camps

Govt: Started distributing rent to 284 families. Rent for two months to be given as advance. Adani group will provide the extra Rs 2,500 to increase the rent amount to Rs 8,000 for each family.

  • Protest council: Refused funds from Adani group

Stop construction of Vizhinjam port 

Govt: Work shall not be stopped. An expert committee has been appointed to study the impact by communicating with coastal people. Necessary action will be taken based on the report.

Protest council: The Janakeeya committee constituted by them will also study the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam Latin Church Vizhinjam protest Vizhinjam sea port
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp