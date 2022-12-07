‘Unsatisfied’, but Latin Church calls off Vizhinjam stir

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major political victory for the ruling LDF, the Latin Church that spearheads the anti-seaport agitation in Vizhinjam called off the 138-day-long stir on Tuesday though the state government did not yield to their demands in any of the disputed topics. The decision to end the protest was announced by Eugine Pereira, Vicar General of the Latin Church, after a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The protest is being called off not because we are satisfied with the steps taken or promises made by the government...The protest has reached a certain stage... and we are calling it off,” a visibly dejected Pereira told reporters after the meeting. However, he hastened to add that it’s only a temporary truce.

Ending the stalemate without compromising its stand has come as a major triumph for Pinarayi. The protestors met the CM after two rounds of talks - first with the chief secretary and later with the cabinet sub committee. At the meeting with the chief minister, the protesters stressed on the need to include a local community representative in the expert committee constituted by the to study possible coastal erosion due to port construction. The agitators also demanded that an additional amount of Rs 2,500 should be given from state exchequer, to meet the rent expenses of those who lost their house and property.

However Pinarayi turned down both demands. Pointing out that an expert panel has already been formed, he assured the portestors that the committee will consult them too. On the extra rent amount, he said a government order has already been issued and hence their demand cannot be met. Pereira said they don’t want to accept the CSR funds from the Adani Group. And the agitators decided to go by the earlier rent amount of Rs 5,500.

The CM guaranteed that a chief secretary level monitoring committee in which the port secretary is also a member, will monitor the rehabilitation process. The agitators can consult the committee any time.

With the strike withdrawn, Adani Group has announced its decision to resume the construction work without delay, so as to to meet the deadline of December 2023.

Seven demands by the protest council and assurances

A permanent rehabilitation programme for coastal people

Govt: Rs 2,450 crore Punargeham project is meant for rehabilitation. Project to be completed within 18 months.

Protest council: Acceptable

Subsidy for kerosene used in fishing boats

Govt: Kerosene subsidy of Rs 25 per litre will continue. Will provide a one-time subsidy to shift to diesel. Subsidy for the diesel also offered. Government spent Rs 252.68 crore on subsidies since 2016.

Protest council: Acceptable

Compensation for work hit due to adverse weather warnings

Govt: Already providing aid for fishermen during adverse weather. Steps taken to ensure work under Ayyankali and Mahatma Gandhi job guarantee schemes

Protest council: Acceptable

Resolving issues at Muthalapozhi

Govt: Appointed Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune, to study the issue. Further action based on report.

Protest council: Acceptable

Solution to sea erosion issue

Govt: Measures being implemented to protect the coast. Expert panel appointed to study the issue. A monitoring committee under chief secretary will study coastal protection measures

Protest council: Acceptable

Rented accommodation for people living in camps

Govt: Started distributing rent to 284 families. Rent for two months to be given as advance. Adani group will provide the extra Rs 2,500 to increase the rent amount to Rs 8,000 for each family.

Protest council: Refused funds from Adani group

Stop construction of Vizhinjam port

Govt: Work shall not be stopped. An expert committee has been appointed to study the impact by communicating with coastal people. Necessary action will be taken based on the report.

Protest council: The Janakeeya committee constituted by them will also study the issue.

