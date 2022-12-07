Home States Kerala

Vizhinjam port: Govt adamant only about project completion, says Pinarayi Vijayan

He also countered the Opposition’s charge that the government did not spend any money from the rehabilitation package announced by the previous UDF government.

Published: 07th December 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government was only adamant about not stopping construction of the Vizhinjam international port project and has not slacked finding a solution for the issues raised, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was responding to the adjournment motion raised by Kovalam MLA M Vincent in the assembly on Tuesday.

Hours before the government arrived at a consensus with the agitators, Pinarayi said the government has accepted five major demands put forth by the protestors. He also alleged involvement of external forces behind the people leading the protest. Defending and justifying the police action, Pinarayi raised suspicion that it was a planned attack on the police station. The attack on the police was just one part of a series of violence.

He pointed out that there was false propaganda that central forces would be deployed to suppress the protest. He also reminded the Opposition that ensuring security for the construction as and when demanded by the concessionaire, was one of the clauses in the agreement signed by the then UDF government.

He also countered the Opposition’s charge that the government did not spend any money from the rehabilitation package announced by the previous UDF government. Earlier raised the issue through an adjournment motion, the Opposition UDF also supported the completion of the project and finding an amicable solution to the issues raised by fishermen.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan launched an attack against the government for dragging its feet on the issue despite the Opposition taking it up even before the protest had started. He alleged that the government played its part in worsening the situation in order to enable the deployment of central forces as demanded by Adani Group. He also blamed the government for registering a case against the archbishop. IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty blamed the government for taking the protest this far. According to him the government should take the fishermen into confidence considering the importance of the project.

“I welcome the news that the Vizhinjam crisis is over. My congratulations and thanks to the leaders of the Latin Catholic Church, especially Archbishop Netto, for their magnanimity and willingness to compromise in the interests of peace & harmony and the development of the state. Let us now strive to address the genuine demands of the fishing community, subsisting in dire straits on the Kerala coast, ensuring relief and rehabilitation for those displaced by sea inundations & strong measures to protect them against coastal erosion and extreme weather.”
— Shashi Tharoor

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam international port Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp