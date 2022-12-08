Home States Kerala

Organ receiver elated as Sachin posts photo on FB

After the surgery Dinoy regained his health fully, started leading a normal life and from September 2015 onward resumed working as a driver in a private company in Kalamassery.

Photo posted by Sachin Tendulkar on Facebook.

KOCHI: Posing for a photo with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is a dream moment for many. But what happens when Sachin himself asks you for a photo and posts it on his social media page?

This is exactly what happened to Dinoy Thomas, a Kochi resident. The master-blaster, who was in Kochi to attend the Spice Coast Marathon organised by ‘Soles of Cochin’, a non-profit organisation, was impressed about Dinoy not just for completing the 5 km fun run to create awareness about organ donation, but for leading a healthy life after a successful organ transplant surgery about nine years back. “When mind follows the heart, beautiful things happen.

Dinoy Thomas had a change of heart a few years back, literally with a heart transplant. Today he is on a fitness journey, guided by his doctor and even ran a 5 km-run. Meeting such people is very inspiring. My best wishes,” Sachin posted on his Facebook page.

Dinoy, a patient with dilated cardiomyopathy who could not even walk, underwent heart transplant surgery in Lisie Hospital, Ernakulam. The successful transplant surgery, whereby the heart of Libu from Thrissur was transplanted into Thomas’s body, was performed by a team of surgeons led by Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram.

“I never expected that I would get an opportunity to meet Sachin. He took a photo and posted it on his social media account. I’m speechless,” said Dinoy, who is still in a daze.

