Cherian’s return unlikely to be smooth sailing for CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership is all set to take a call on Saji Cherian’s return to the state cabinet. Sources told TNIE the party secretariat meeting on Friday is likely to discuss the matter in detail. With the High Court dismissing a petition seeking disqualification of Saji Cherian as MLA, and the police report submitted before the Tiruvalla First Class Magistrate Court giving him clean chit over his controversial remark, internal discussions have begun in the CPM.

However, the party will take a call only after the Magistrate Court’s final ruling. The question before the left-front leadership is whether to re-induct a leader who has questioned the very Constitution it has been fighting to protect from right-wing forces. After the second Narendra Modi government came to power, the CPM’s main campaign against the BJP-RSS combine has been the need to protect the Constitution. The party has been organising many programmes for the purpose.

That’s why the CPM asked Cherian to step down. The party felt that his statement was morally wrong. “He was asked to resign not on legal grounds, but on moral grounds,” a secretariat member said on condition of anonymity.

“As a minister, he was supposed to protect the Constitution and its values. That was the point the party considered while asking him to resign. Whether he has the moral right to return now, is also an important question,” he added.

However, a section of leaders is of the opinion that Cherian should be brought back to the cabinet as legal issues have been resolved. They point out that even E M S Namboothiripad and B R Ambedkar had raised drawbacks of the Constitution. They feel that Cherian’s relationship with Church denominations is important. In the cabinet there’s an absence of people who can resolve problems. “Had Cherian been part of the cabinet, the fishermen’s agitation would have been resolved long ago,” one of his associates said.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan has a different take on the matter. “Cherian’s resignation and the ongoing case has no links,” he told TNIE. “His resignation was based on moral responsibility. That was the party’s decision at that time. In the new situation the party will examine the issue. So far the party has not looked into the issue,” he said.

Govindan’s stand at the secretariat meeting will be crucial. Since Cherian’s resignation five months ago, on July 6, Alappuzha has had no representation in the cabinet.

POLICE PROBE ALSO CLEARS MLA

Tiruvalla DySP Rajappan Rawther, who probed the case against Saji Cherian, told TNIE that the investigation team has submitted its final report before the First Class Magistrate Court. “As per investigation it was found that Saji Cherian has not dishonoured the Constitution. The findings are included in the report,” he said. When asked about the video in which Saji was seen making the controversial statements, he said the probe team had taken legal opinion from a public prosecutor. The legal advice also favours our findings.

