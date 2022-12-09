Home States Kerala

Lok Ayukta can continue probe into graft charges in PPE kit purchase: Kerala HC

The complainant alleged large-scale corruption and embezzlement in the procurement of PPE kits and other surgical equipment during the pandemic period.

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined to interfere in the inquiry initiated by Kerala Lok Ayukta into the alleged corruption or maladministration in the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits during the Covid period.

The court issued the order on the petitions filed by Dr Rajan N Khobragrade, former principal secretary, health and family welfare department; Dr Dileep Kumar S R, former general manager, KMSCL and D Balamurali and Dr Navjot Khosha, former managing directors, KMSCL, seeking a directive to the Kerala Lok Ayukta, Thiruvananthapuram, to cease the investigation on the complaint filed by Congress leader Veena S Nair.

The complainant alleged large-scale corruption and embezzlement in the procurement of PPE kits and other surgical equipment during the pandemic period.

According to the complaint, the alleged tainted procurement was carried out by KMSCL, with the knowledge and collusion with the petitioners and former health Minister K K Shailaja, Tom Jose, IAS, former chief secretary and others. It also pointed out that 10,000 disposable PPE kits were bought at a higher price than the maximum retail price of Rs 3,000.

“On an examination of the complaint, we are of the view that the truth of the allegations made, with regard to the abuse of financial position and corruption etc, are matters which require inquiry by the Lok Ayukta, in accordance with the law. The Lok Ayukta is having sufficient discretion and mechanism to identify whether the complaint is frivolous, and discontinue the investigation,” said the court.

