Home States Kerala

‘She’ in, ‘transgender’ can wait

Kerala government on Thursday announced a historic decision to include the word ‘she’ along with ‘he’ while referring to individuals in new legislations.

Published: 09th December 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

In a first at aiming to secure the rights of transgenders in Pakistan two bills were introduced in the National Assembly.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Thursday announced a historic decision to include the word ‘she’ along with ‘he’ while referring to individuals in new legislations. Law Minister P Rajeeve said The Kerala High Court Services (Determination of Retirement Age) Amendment Bill, 2022, passed on Thursday, was the first legislation under the reform.  ‘He’ is used in legislations as per the provision in the Central Act General Clauses Act, 1897, the minister said.

The minister said the House had witnessed this demand during some discussions on amendment bills in the past. It could not be done then because the amendment pertained to limited sections of the original act. “But today’s bill had the convenience that it refers to ‘he’ only at one place. The minister said the reform is to use ‘she’ or ‘he’ and not ‘he’ or ‘she.’ 

However, the transgender will have to wait for such an honour, it seems. Soon after the minister’s announcement, CPM legislator N K Akbar representing the Guruvayur seat, pointed out the impropriety in excluding the gender. The minister said there were limitations in including transgender because of some conditions on disclosure of identity in the LGBT Act. “We are examining the possibility. The government too shares the same feeling. It will be considered while framing the next legislation,” he said.

Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan raised another doubt whether the reform will exclude the transgender from the ambit of the Act because ‘he’ or ‘she’ is specifically stated. The minister said the legal opinion was that ‘he’ would include transgender as well.      

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp