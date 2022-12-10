Home States Kerala

Cherian’s wait to rejoin cabinet to continue, no talks in CPM secretariat

According to sources, the party will take up the matter for detailed discussion only after the current assembly session is over.

Published: 10th December 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 06:02 AM

Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Saji Cherian’s re-induction into the Pinarayi Vijayan government may not materialise soon. The CPM state secretariat which met on Friday didn’t take up the topic for discussion. According to sources, the party will take up the matter for detailed discussion only after the current assembly session is over. The party leadership is of the opinion that since Saji’s resignation from the ministry was on moral grounds, legal issues have no relation with it. 

“Saji Cherian resigned on the basis of the party’s decision,” said state secretary M V Govindan at a press conference. “Party took the decision on moral grounds. That doesn’t end even if the court clears him. Even if the wait continues for a few more days, it is ok. The case originated after the party advised him to resign,” he said.  

The issue of Saji Cherian’s re-induction may come up in the next state secretariat. As he is a state secretariat member, the state leadership will have the last call on the issue. CPM leaders point out two reasons for the delay in taking a decision on his re-induction. 

Though the police team which probed whether Saji dishonoured the Constitution has submitted a report giving him a clean chit before the Tiruvalla First Class Magistrate Court, the court is yet to consider the same. The party doesn’t want to get into any legal entanglement now. 

Secondly, the CPM does not want Saji’s re-induction to be a weapon in the hands of the Opposition during the current assembly session. “The moral position seems to be a problematic issue for the party now,” a state committee member told TNIE on condition of anonymity. “Govindan is adamant as far as party line is concerned. Even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is finding it tough to deal with Govindan’s hard line,” he added.

