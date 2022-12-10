G20: Elaborate security arrangements in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi

Shan AS By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has appointed Intelligence ADGP T K Vinod Kumar as the chief security nodal officer to coordinate the security-related aspects in the wake of the G20 meetings to be held in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi in January next year.

The chief security nodal officer will coordinate the security arrangements with the police chiefs of host districts. Apart from the Commissioners of Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities, police chiefs of Ernakulam and Kochi rural districts and the Kottayam district police chief have also been included in the core team. DIG (Security), who functions under the intelligence chief, is also part of the team and will be responsible for the VVIP movement.

Police sources said as many as 250-300 diplomats/ministerial officers are expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram for the meeting, while an equal number of diplomats/ministerial officers would arrive for the Kochi meeting. The police sources added that the IPS officers involved in the core team under the intelligence chief will assess the security alertness and an elaborate security auditing will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kottayam districts.

The chief security nodal officer will also be responsible for liaisoning with the Central security agencies, especially on the arrival and movement of bigwigs from G20 countries. The security-related core group has so far conducted three meetings where a blueprint of the security arrangements has been drafted, sources added.

The state government had formed a 20-member core group to coordinate the preparations for the G20 meetings. Since India is holding the G20 presidency, about 200 meetings will be held in various cities, including Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The core group comprises officials from the departments of industries, protocol, health, local administration, police, tourism, and culture, as well as district collectors of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kottayam.

