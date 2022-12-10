Human rights, freedoms in focus at IFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ripples from the anti-hijab protests rocking Iran were felt in the state capital, as a lock of hair made its way from the Islamic republic to protest the travel ban imposed on filmmaker-activist Mahnaz Mohammadi. The 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which kicked off on Friday, could not have got off to a more politically symbolic and strident start.

The recipient of this year’s ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award sent a lock of her hair to protest the restrictions on her travel to the festival. The Iranian was to be presented the award at the IFFK inaugural ceremony. Greek filmmaker and IFFK jury member Athina Rachel Tsangari received it on Mahnaz’s behalf.

Athina also read out a three-word message from Mahnaz: “Woman. Life. Freedom” and its Hindi translation, “Sthree. Zindagi. Azadi,” while asking the audience to repeat the words after her. A standing ovation and loud cheers followed when Athina held up the lock of hair before handing over the same to Chalachitra Academy chairman Renjith.

Renjith said the lock of hair is a strong political statement against the denial of women’s freedom in Iran. He said the academy made concerted efforts to bring her to the festival, including an intervention by Shashi Tharoor MP. Mahnaz had to relocate to the UK after the Iranian government raided her residence and seized movie equipment,” he said. The ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, honours fearless filmmakers who use cinema as a medium to fight injustice in society.

Inaugurating the festival, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan touched on the situation in Iran and the condition of Mahnaz. “At a time when freedom of expression and rights of women are being trampled upon, the conduct of film festivals has helped unite filmmakers from around the globe who endure such conditions. The IFFK is a place for cultural exchange,” he said.

The 27th IFFK has received widespread acceptance, he said. “The whole world has bounced back from two years of the pandemic with cultural gatherings getting a fillip from the IFFK,” Vijayan added.

Culture Minister V N Vasavan presided over the function. “Unlike in the past, this edition will provide an opportunity for delegates to experience silent films with live music, as was done during the silent era. As part of a special curated section of silent films, Jonny Best, resident pianist with the British Film Institute’s Southbank theatre, will play live during the screening of such films,” he said.

Vasavan said special events will be held to honour Kerala’s celebrated filmmakers, including Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Aravindan and their films “Swayamvaram” and “Thambu”. The inaugural ceremony was followed by a sitar recital by Purbayan Chatterjee. The opening film, the refugee drama ‘Tori et Lokita’ (Tori and Lokita) was then screened at Nishagandhi auditorium in front of a packed audience.

This was its first screening in India. The movie, directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, is a joint production of Belgium and France and was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May, going on to win the festival’s special 75th ‘Anniversary Award’. The film tells the story of the bond between a refugee boy and girl from Africa, who grew up on the streets of Belgium.

