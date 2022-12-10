Home States Kerala

In World Cup season, a toddy shop in Kerala gives FIFA its due

A toddy shop in Thayankari, Kuttanad is named after the Zurich, Switzerland-based organisation.

Published: 10th December 2022 05:55 AM

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Football fervour is peaking, as is reverence for leading teams and their star players. However, in this celebration of the beautiful game, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the governing body of football, fails to find any mention.

But P D Raju of Puthuvelil, Ramankari has changed all that: his toddy shop in Thayankari, Kuttanad is named after the Zurich, Switzerland-based organisation. Moreover, he has also named small hut-shaped cabins in the same compound after the participating countries in the World Cup.

“I have been a fan since my childhood days. After I entered the toddy business, I started naming my shops to help people identify  them easily. It was during the 2014 World Cup that I first named one of my shops after FIFA, the organisers of the biggest sporting event in the world. It attracts people from across the state,” Raju said.

Air-conditioned cabins were later constructed and given names such as Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Italy, France, and England. We give emphasis to sweet toddy and delicious food and it attracts people from many districts of the state, Raju said. He owns a few other toddy shops in Kuttanad with attractive names like New York City.  

