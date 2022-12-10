V-Guard buys Delhi-based kitchen appliances maker Sunflame for Rs 660 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: V-Guard Industries (V-Guard), a leading electricals and home appliances manufacturer, is acquiring a 100% stake in Delhi-based kitchen appliances maker Sunflame Enterprises Pvt Ltd (SEPL) for Rs 660 crore.

The transaction, which is expected to close by mid of January 2023, is on a cash-free, debt-free basis subject to closing adjustments, said a statement. V-Guard, founded in 1977 by Kochouseph Chittilapilly, aims to become a significant player in the kitchen appliances segment by acquiring SEPL.

“SEPL’s wide portfolio, product development capabilities and the recently established state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing facility provide the perfect opportunity for V-Guard to scale up its kitchen appliances business. The transaction would be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt,” the release said.

V-Guard MD Mithun Chittilappilly said the proposed acquisition was a key milestone in the firm’s journey to have deeper engagement with consumers. SEPL MD K L Verma said, “V-Guard is the right organisation to take our legacy forward.”

KOCHI: V-Guard Industries (V-Guard), a leading electricals and home appliances manufacturer, is acquiring a 100% stake in Delhi-based kitchen appliances maker Sunflame Enterprises Pvt Ltd (SEPL) for Rs 660 crore. The transaction, which is expected to close by mid of January 2023, is on a cash-free, debt-free basis subject to closing adjustments, said a statement. V-Guard, founded in 1977 by Kochouseph Chittilapilly, aims to become a significant player in the kitchen appliances segment by acquiring SEPL. “SEPL’s wide portfolio, product development capabilities and the recently established state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing facility provide the perfect opportunity for V-Guard to scale up its kitchen appliances business. The transaction would be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt,” the release said. V-Guard MD Mithun Chittilappilly said the proposed acquisition was a key milestone in the firm’s journey to have deeper engagement with consumers. SEPL MD K L Verma said, “V-Guard is the right organisation to take our legacy forward.”