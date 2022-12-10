Home States Kerala

Vigilance seeks permission to prosecute Kerala DGP Tomin Thachankary in bribery case

Though Vigilance had submitted a report giving clean chit to Thachankary a week ago, the court rejected the same and directed Vigilance to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

Published: 10th December 2022

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Vigilance has sought permission from the Kerala government to prosecute DGP Tomin J Thachankary in connection with a bribery case registered against him. Vigilance director Manoj Abraham has written to the Home Department following instructions by the Special Vigilance Court Thiruvananthapuram.

The case against Tomin Thachankary was registered when Jacob Thomas was heading the VACB. As per the case, Thachankary, while serving as Transport Commissioner, had accepted a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from Sharavanan, the then Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Palakkad.

Though the complainant Sharavanan had submitted an audio tape along with the plaint, Sharavanan later told the Vigilance that he had not recorded the conversation. The special investigation unit also could not find the phone allegedly used by Thachankary while asking for a bribe.

According to the investigating agency, no evidence could be found to prove the charges against Thachankary. The team reported its findings to Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram in September 2020, while recommending a department-level probe against the controversial police officer.

The Vigilance Court however asked why Thachankary was given clean chit when there was sufficient evidence against him. The court also instructed the Vigilance to seek permission from the government to go on with the investigation against Thachankary.

Thachankary, who is facing trial in another vigilance case on disproportionate assets, was promoted to the rank of DGP after the retirement of BS Mohammed Yasin. The ongoing vigilance cases are said to have prevented the government from picking Thachankary for the top post of State Police Chief. Instead, he was appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala Financial Corporation. The 1987-batch IPS officer is one of the senior-most officers in the state police.
 

