CPM masterstroke on League leaves Congress nervous

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s overtures to the Muslim League have left the Congress leadership a worried lot. IUML’s assertion that it will stay put in the UDF does not seem to be enough to assuage the suspicions of a section in the Congress that its key ally may switch sides.

A day after Govindan said his party does not consider the League a communal party and reminded it of their alliance in the past, political circles are abuzz with debates on whether the IUML will snap ties with the Congress.

Several Congress leaders feel that Govindan’s statement should be viewed together with IUML leader Abdul Wahab’s open criticism of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha. They believe the timing of the remarks by both the leaders was not mere coincidence. A visibly shaken Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, however, tried to put up a brave face on Saturday, saying IUML is an integral part of the UDF and the CPM’s intention to drive wedge within the Front will not succeed.

“The CPM is deliberately trying to divert public attention from the general mood against its government. But I am happy that Govindan has corrected the earlier statement of Pinarayi Vijayan that the IUML is a communal party,” he said. Satheesan has had his task cut out ever since Congress state president K Sudhakaran made a controversial remark that the party would be unfazed if the IUML ditches the UDF. Since then, the leader of opposition is working hard on damage control.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said if the League leaves the UDF, it will be a huge loss for the Congress. “The Opposition will become weak if the IUML decides to cross over to the LDF,” he said.

IUML state president Sadiqali Shihab Thangal said the party doesn’t need anyone’s invitation or certificate. “It is society that says IUML is not a communal party. We don’t see the CPM leadership’s stand as an invitation to join the Left camp,” he said. Govindan, meanwhile, denied his party extended an invitation to IUML.

