Kerala Environment budget will be presented along with next budget: Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: The ‘Kerala environment budget’, a detailed document on the expenses for achieving the environment and climate goals, will be presented along with the state budget for the 2023-24 financial year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after declaring the 102-year-old state seed farm located on Thuruth Island in the Periyar at Aluva carbon neutral. Pinarayi said the government also plans to promote farms that follow the concept of carbon-neutral status and will establish green and sustainable villages in all constituencies.

While steps are being taken to make the state self-reliant in food production, programmes and schemes need to be implemented to ensure the climate is not affected, and the farms follow carbon-neutral processes, he said.

Pinarayi said 13 farms have been identified to convert into carbon neutral. In addition to 140 constituencies, the state will also make its intervention in tribal areas for carbon emission control and sustainable farming. While women groups will be promoted for implementing carbon-neutral farming, the state has sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the ‘Carbon Neutral Athirappilly’ project. Here, carbon assessment and carbon footprint will also be implemented. The chief minister also said the work to establish carbon-neutral coffee parks in Wayanad is also progressing.

He said the concept of carbon neutrality should not be confined to just the farm sector but should be spread to other areas. “The damage caused to the environment by fossil fuel vehicles are very high. It is in this context that the state government formulated the e-vehicle policy in 2018. As part of this, 25% of the cost of e-autorickshaws were given as subsidies,” he said.

The state government also plans to attain net-zero carbon emission status by 2050, Pinarayi said. Industries Minister P Rajeeve delivered the keynote address.

