Home States Kerala

Kerala Environment budget will be presented along with next budget: Pinarayi Vijayan

He was speaking after declaring the 102-year-old state seed farm located on Thuruth Island in the Periyar at Aluva carbon neutral.

Published: 11th December 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath takes a selfie with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Agriculture Minister P Prasad at the Aluva seed farm which was declared India’s first carb

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Kerala environment budget’, a detailed document on the expenses for achieving the environment and climate goals, will be presented along with the state budget for the 2023-24 financial year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. 

He was speaking after declaring the 102-year-old state seed farm located on Thuruth Island in the Periyar at Aluva carbon neutral. Pinarayi said the government also plans to promote farms that follow the concept of carbon-neutral status and will establish green and sustainable villages in all constituencies.

While steps are being taken to make the state self-reliant in food production, programmes and schemes need to be implemented to ensure the climate is not affected, and the farms follow carbon-neutral processes, he said.

Pinarayi said 13 farms have been identified to convert into carbon neutral. In addition to 140 constituencies, the state will also make its intervention in tribal areas for carbon emission control and sustainable farming. While women groups will be promoted for implementing carbon-neutral farming, the state has sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the ‘Carbon Neutral Athirappilly’ project. Here, carbon assessment and carbon footprint will also be implemented. The chief minister also said the work to establish carbon-neutral coffee parks in Wayanad is also progressing. 

He said the concept of carbon neutrality should not be confined to just the farm sector but should be spread to other areas. “The damage caused to the environment by fossil fuel vehicles are very high. It is in this context that the state government formulated the e-vehicle policy in 2018. As part of this, 25% of the cost of e-autorickshaws were given as subsidies,” he said. 

The state government also plans to attain net-zero carbon emission status by 2050, Pinarayi said. Industries Minister P Rajeeve delivered the keynote address.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala environment budget Pinarayi Vijayan Thuruth Island
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp