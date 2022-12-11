Home States Kerala

Kerala: Govt nod sought to prosecute Thachankary in bribery case

Vigilance director Manoj Abraham has written to the home department in this regard following instructions by the Special Vigilance Court, Thiruvananthapuram.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Vigilance has sought the state government’s permission to prosecute DGP Tomin J Thachankary in connection with a bribery case registered against him. Vigilance director Manoj Abraham has written to the home department in this regard following instructions by the Special Vigilance Court, Thiruvananthapuram.

Though Vigilance had submitted a report giving clean chit to Thachankary two years ago, the court rejected the same and directed it to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter in a special hearing of the case which was held a week ago. The court directed the Vigilance to investigate the case after consulting with the state government, sources said.

The case against Tomin Thachankary was registered when former DGP Jacob Thomas was heading the Vigilance. As per the case, Thachankary, while serving as Transport Commissioner, had accepted a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from Sharavanan, the-then regional transport officer of  Palakkad.

Though the complainant Sharavanan had submitted an audio tape along with the plaint, he later told the Vigilance that he had not recorded the conversation. The special investigation unit also could not find the phone allegedly used by Thachankary while demanding the bribe.

According to the investigating agency, no evidence could be found to prove the charges against Thachankary. The team reported its findings to the Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram in September 2020, while recommending a department-level probe against the police officer.The Vigilance Court, however, asked why Thachankary was given a clean chit when there was sufficient evidence against him. The court also instructed the Vigilance to seek permission from the government to go ahead with an investigation against Thachankary.

Thachankary, who is facing trial in another disproportionate assets case registered by Vigilance, was promoted to the rank of DGP after the retirement of B S Mohammed Yasin. The ongoing vigilance cases had prevented the government from picking Thachankary for the top post of state police chief. Instead, he was appointed as the chairman and managing director of Kerala Financial Corporation. The 1987-batch IPS officer is one of the senior-most officers in the state police.

