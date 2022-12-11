Home States Kerala

Kerala's football fever: 'Bickerings’ in CPM over Latin America

This year’s quarter final was unforgettable for both Brazil and Argentina fans, for different reasons though. 

Published: 11th December 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil players in tears after their agonising defeat in the penalty shootout (2-4) against Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals match (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

This year’s quarter-final was unforgettable for both Brazil and Argentina fans, for different reasons though. Everyone expected the Latin American heavyweights to come head-to-head in the semifinals, but the dreams were thwarted when Croatia knocked Brazil out of the tournament. 

Fortunately for Argentina, the same fate did not knock on their door. Former minister M M Mani, an Argentina fan, used the opportunity to take a dig at Brazil fans on social media. Minister V Sivankutty, a former local league player and an ardent supporter of Brazil, had posted a pic of him watching the match with grandson at half time with a caption that read Croatia’s pressure tactics will soon be negated by the canaries. 

But, when the referee blew the final whistle, Mani was quick to respond. He used the opportunity to mock his comrade saying ‘ padamayi tto’, a colloquial way of telling ‘the end’. Sivankutty, on his part, posted a picture of Lionel Messi hugging goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after the Argentina game and applauded the magic man’s vision. 

Earlier, minutes after Brazil’s loss, senior CPM leader E P Jayarajan, also an Argentina fan, taunted the minister on Facebook saying “V Sivankutty, saaramilla sakhave adutha thavana nokkam (don’t worry comrade, better luck next time)”.

Inputs: Vikas Sunil

Fifa World Cup
