League an indispensable ally of UDF: V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Coming out against CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s change in stance that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is a secular outfit, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that IUML is an indispensable ally of the UDF and the intention of Govindan to create issues within the front through this move will not work out.

“Govindan purportedly issued the statement targeting Muslim League to divert the public ire against the LDF government. They want to divert the public’s attention by creating a discussion on another issue. I am happy that Govindan finally corrected Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who had stated that the League was a communal outfit,” Satheesan told reporters in Thrissur on Saturday.

Responding to Muslim League MP P V Abdul Wahab’s criticism that the Congress lacked caution in opposing the Uniform Civil Code Private Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Satheesan said that the Congress had opposed the Uniform Civil Code in the Rajya Sabha.

“Congress member from Kerala, Jebi Mather, opposed the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The documents of this, including video, are with the Rajya Sabha. Satheesan also stated that while Jebi Mather was speaking against the Bill by quoting Gandhi, Nehru and Ambedkar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal intervened. Hanumanthappa, a Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, also opposed the Bill, Satheesan added. Abdul Wahab had stated that Congress lacked caution in opposing the Uniform Civil Code Private Bill introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

League not invited to Left fold: Govindan

Kozhikode: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has termed baseless the reports that his party has invited the IUML to the LDF fold. He told reporters here on Saturday that the party has only noted the different stands the IUML has taken on issues such as the Vizhinjam agitation, communalism, Uniform Civil Code and the role of governor. IUML has tried to correct the Congress on these issues. “CPM has welcomed only this stand,” he said adding that this cannot be interpreted as a move for a political alignment with the party. He said that all parties which discard right-wing ideology will be welcomed to the LDF.

