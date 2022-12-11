Home States Kerala

Timely modernisation will trigger progress: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

"The kind of industrial progress we envisage is only possible through simultaneous advances in all sectors like road, rail, water and air transport,” he said

Published: 11th December 2022 06:15 AM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others during the inaugural ceremony of the Business Jet Terminal at Cochin International Airport on Saturday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state’s progress will gain momentum if public sector enterprises swung into action to meet the growing present-day demands, and pressed for the modernisation of the state’s transport systems.

“Upgradation and modernisation of transport systems are indispensable for industrial development in Kerala. The kind of industrial progress we envisage is only possible through simultaneous advances in all sectors like road, rail, water and air transport,” he said, after inaugurating the country’s fourth and largest business jet terminal at Kochi airport here.

The state government is moving ahead with strategies and plans to revamp these four areas, he said, adding that post Covid, there has been a solid revival in India’s industry and service sectors. Minister for Industries and director, CIAL, P Rajeeve, presided over the function. CIAL  MD S Suhas welcomed the gathering, and Yusuffali M A, director, CIAL, gave the introductory remarks. 

‘Biz jet terminal to boost tourism sector’

Kochi: The launch of CIAL Business Jet Terminal comes at a time when jet-chartered flights are witnessing a huge demand in the country. The state’s first such terminal will benefit Kochi as it prepares to host the IPL mini-auction, the G-20 Leaders Summit, and other events. At the inaugural function, Yusuffali M A, one of the board directors of CIAL, said that with the terminal, the business and tourism sectors will grow and will also enhance connectivity from and to different parts of the world.  

