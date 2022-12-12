BJP set for major rejig in Kerala; Surendran may continue

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP is set to make major organisational changes in key positions in its state unit. However, party state president K Surendran whose term ends in December, is likely to continue till the Lok Sabha election.

According to sources in the BJP, more than three state general secretaries and some other office-bearers may be replaced in the coming days, allegedly due to poor performance. The central leadership is dissatisfied with the working style of these leaders, and has conveyed the same to the state leadership.

Ironically, some of those leaders who are on the radar of the national leadership are close to Surendran. The organisational changes will come into effect in January as the state unit has to concentrate on election preparations.

Of the six general secretaries, two - K Subhash and M Ganeshan - are deputed from the RSS. They have been serving as organisational general secretaries. Rest of the general secretaries and the vice-president are appointed by the party leadership.

Of the four general secretaries, M T Ramesh is close to national executive member P K Krishnadas. Though he tried his luck for the post of state president, he couldn’t make it. The other general secretaries George Kurian, C Krishnakumar and P Sudheer are from the Surendran camp.

The central leadership is of the view that some office-bearers who are bound to support the state president are concentrating in their assembly constituencies. It is also alleged that politically and organisationally their contribution to the party is not up to the mark.

The term of BJP national president J P Nadda along with many state presidents will end on December 31. But the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and byelections to Lok Sabha constituencies forced the national leadership to postpone the organisational elections.

At the organisational front, the party has started preparations for the Lok Sabha election. “In all likelihood, the central leadership will extend the state president’s tenure till the Lok Sabha elections are over,” said a core committee leader on condition of anonymity.

