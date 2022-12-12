Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly: Opposition stages walkout over rise in criminals in police

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan in his walkout speech blamed the government for encouraging politicisation and criminalisation in police.

Published: 12th December 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition UDF assailed the home department handled by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the legislative assembly on Monday for the rising number of criminal incidents involving policemen They also staged a walk-off after the demand for stopping the proceedings of the assembly to discuss the issue through an adjournment motion was turned down by Speaker AN Shamseer.

UDF leader and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan moved the adjournment motion. He listed out the recent incidents where policemen were accused in crimes or the efficiency of the police questioned.

According to the UDF leader, the lack of disciplinary action encouraged the criminals in the force. The chief minister defended the force by listing its achievements. There were 976 policemen involved in criminal cases in 2014 and it has come down to 828 at present. He pointed out that 12 policemen involved in crime and corruption were terminated from service since 2017.

"The police force in the state has 55,000 members. Only 828 or 1.56 per cent of them are accused of various crimes. It is unacceptable to tarnish the entire force due to the actions of a few," he said.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan in his walkout speech blamed the government for encouraging politicisation and criminalisation in police.

"It is a fact that the police officers obey the orders of party bosses right from the local level. They are forced to act only when there is a huge public outcry. The chief minister continues to downplay the seriousness by treating it as an odd incident. But the number of such odd incidents has become countless," he said.

He also complained to the Speaker about a section of MLAs in the ruling bench for regularly interrupting his speech.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan  AN Shamseer UDF Kerala Assembly
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp