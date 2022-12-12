Kerala Assembly: Opposition stages walkout over rise in criminals in police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition UDF assailed the home department handled by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the legislative assembly on Monday for the rising number of criminal incidents involving policemen They also staged a walk-off after the demand for stopping the proceedings of the assembly to discuss the issue through an adjournment motion was turned down by Speaker AN Shamseer.

UDF leader and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan moved the adjournment motion. He listed out the recent incidents where policemen were accused in crimes or the efficiency of the police questioned.

According to the UDF leader, the lack of disciplinary action encouraged the criminals in the force. The chief minister defended the force by listing its achievements. There were 976 policemen involved in criminal cases in 2014 and it has come down to 828 at present. He pointed out that 12 policemen involved in crime and corruption were terminated from service since 2017.

"The police force in the state has 55,000 members. Only 828 or 1.56 per cent of them are accused of various crimes. It is unacceptable to tarnish the entire force due to the actions of a few," he said.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan in his walkout speech blamed the government for encouraging politicisation and criminalisation in police.

"It is a fact that the police officers obey the orders of party bosses right from the local level. They are forced to act only when there is a huge public outcry. The chief minister continues to downplay the seriousness by treating it as an odd incident. But the number of such odd incidents has become countless," he said.

He also complained to the Speaker about a section of MLAs in the ruling bench for regularly interrupting his speech.

