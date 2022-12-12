League is not a communal party on lines of SDPI or PFI: Binoy Viswam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid reports of resentment within the CPI over the CPM’s purported overtures to the IUML, senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam has said the IUML cannot be seen as a communal party, on the lines of the SDPI or the PFI. He however added that talks of IUML’s induction into the LDF are immature.

Viswam, on Sunday, also recalled how IUML had wavered in its stand on communal issues in certain instances.

The CPI has always been worried about losing their status as the second largest party in the LDF to new entrants. It had raised concerns even when Kerala Congress (Mani) was inducted into the front. “The IUML should not be sidelined as a communal party. It’s immature to hold talks with them now. They have already made it clear that they will not leave the UDF,” said Viswam, the CPI’s member in the Rajya Sabha.

Govindan’s feelers to the IUML have reportedly not gone down well with the CPI. It believes that the current debate on IUML’s positioning in state politics is happening at an inopportune time. And IUML state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiqali Shihab Thangal denying any switch in allegiances and snubbing Govindan has only helped to create a bad impression of the LDF. The CPI leadership feels that if the IUML is dissatisfied with its position in the UDF, its leaders should first make the clear.

IUML communal in ‘flesh and blood’: BJP

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran and senior leader V Muraleedharan flayed the CPM for courting communal outfits as per their convenience. Addressing a leadership meeting of the party in the state capital, Surendran termed the IUML as communal in “flesh and blood”. The CPM was hatching a conspiracy to bring the IUML into the LDF fold by giving it a secular certificate. “IUML is a party that carries the name of a religion and gives membership only to Muslims,” he added.

Union Minister Muraleedharan flayed the CPM for “heaping praise” on the Muslim League. He said the CPM labels Muslim League as a communal party and portrays them as non-communal as per their convenience. “Marxist leaders are apostles of opportunism who court terrorism and communalism for their political gains,” Muraleedharan said, in a statement. He reminded that the CPM has even used former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s name to garner votes.

Lack of unity will distance people from Cong: IUML mouthpiece

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) again criticised the Congress through an article published in its mouthpiece on Sunday. The article written by Nizar Olavanna said lack of unity in the Congress will distance people from the party. He also said that even the allies are forced to remind the Congress of the significance of unity in the party.

Earlier, the IUML leadership in the state had expressed dissatisfaction with the way Congress was handling the Shashi Tharoor issue. Tharoor’s visit to Malabar and other areas in the state almost created a rift in the party. Two groups formed in the state at that time - one supporting Tharoor and the other led by Opposition leader V D Satheesan that opposed the efforts of Tharoor.

However, the IUML wanted to use the stature of Tharoor to bring the UDF back to power in the state. The article compared the election results from Himachal Pradesh with the election results from Gujarat. Nizar said the systematic work of the Congress leadership helped it secure a thumping victory in Himachal Pradesh.

