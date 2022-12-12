Home States Kerala

Mullaperiyar dam water level reaches 140.75 ft

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam is nearing the second warning level of 141 ft, raising concern among the residents living downstream about a possible water release.

Published: 12th December 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar dam | File pic

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam is nearing the second warning level of 141 ft, raising concern among the residents living downstream about a possible water release. The water level recorded in the dam on Sunday was 140.75 ft. 

However, compared to December 3, when the level touched 140 ft against the maximum permissible level of 142 ft forcing the public works department of Tamil Nadu to issue first warning to Kerala, the inflow into the dam was only 511 cusecs on Sunday. Tamil Nadu is currently discharging 511 cusecs of water from the dam. 

Since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert in Idukki till December 13, there is a possibility of water level touching 142 ft. While the first alert is issued at 140 ft, a second warning will be given when the level touches 141 ft. The shutters are expected to be raised when the water level touches 142 ft. 

The water level in the Vaigai dam in Tamil Nadu, where the water released from Mullaperiyar dam is stored, is high and hence Tamil Nadu cannot discharge more water from Mullaperiyar dam. However, considering the possible flood situation in the downstream areas of the dam and the safety of residents, Kerala had earlier requested Tamil Nadu to avoid opening the dam shutters during night. The district administration has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar dam Kerala rains IMD
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp