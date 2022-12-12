Mullaperiyar dam water level reaches 140.75 ft

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam is nearing the second warning level of 141 ft, raising concern among the residents living downstream about a possible water release. The water level recorded in the dam on Sunday was 140.75 ft.

However, compared to December 3, when the level touched 140 ft against the maximum permissible level of 142 ft forcing the public works department of Tamil Nadu to issue first warning to Kerala, the inflow into the dam was only 511 cusecs on Sunday. Tamil Nadu is currently discharging 511 cusecs of water from the dam.

Since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert in Idukki till December 13, there is a possibility of water level touching 142 ft. While the first alert is issued at 140 ft, a second warning will be given when the level touches 141 ft. The shutters are expected to be raised when the water level touches 142 ft.

The water level in the Vaigai dam in Tamil Nadu, where the water released from Mullaperiyar dam is stored, is high and hence Tamil Nadu cannot discharge more water from Mullaperiyar dam. However, considering the possible flood situation in the downstream areas of the dam and the safety of residents, Kerala had earlier requested Tamil Nadu to avoid opening the dam shutters during night. The district administration has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents.

