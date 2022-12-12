Neelagiri, a three-acre manmade haven for frogs

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Frogs may not be on everybody’s ‘must-see’ list of creatures. However, for those who want to watch different species of the amphibians in their natural habitat, the manmade forest at Ayiramacre in Adimaly is the place to be.

The forest is the result of the several years of hard work by KSRTC employee-turned-wildlife enthusiast K Bulbendran. He converted his 3-acre ancestral land into a natural habitat for frogs to protect them from extinction.

Named ‘Neelagiri Green Biovalley Botanical Garden’, the forest has 29 varieties of frogs, including the endangered purple frog (Nasikabatrachus sahyadrensis), which emerges from underground only once a year.

Besides frogs, snakes too move freely through the green patches adjacent to the ponds dug up inside the forest. “Snakes are natural predators of frogs and live in the forest,” said Bulbendran, who began planting seeds and saplings on the land at Ayiramacre that he got as his share of the family’s property 28 years ago.

It was while working as a driver at a parcel service company in Kochi that Bulbendran learnt about several wetlands being destroyed for construction and other developmental purpose across the country. “In my childhood, croaking of frogs was a common sound in our farmlands. However, agriculture expansion and urbanisation made the amphibians a rare sight,” he said.

When they saw Bulbendran replanting the weeds that they had thrown away in his land, local residents called him crazy. However, when his efforts resulted in the formation of a sprawling forest area comprising over 600 species of trees and plants, Bulbendran was lauded by all.

Students, researchers among visitors to frog forest

The forest has eight ponds that serve as a breeding space for hundreds of frogs. “Frogs come to the water sources only during breeding time. The rest of the time, they perch under the canopy of green grass and shrubs in cool and wet surroundings. They contract a fungal disease in extreme hot conditions, which leads to their death,” he said.

To ensure this doesn’t happen, Bulbendran has set up green patches adjacent to all ponds. “Purple frog is rare to find as it remains underground most of the time. However, green frog, toad-skinned frog and flying frog can be spotted near the pond at any time,” he said.

School students, research scholars and wildlife enthusiasts from India and abroad visit his garden to understand the biodiversity he has preserved. “I will share my knowledge to anyone who comes to me with the desire to know more about the species and the ecosystem,” said Bulbendran, who took voluntary retirement from KSRTC in 2015 to concentrate on his environmental activities. Bulbendran, who is also a wildlife expert and a snake rescuer, has received various awards, including Vanamithra, Paristhithimithra and Wildlife Conflict Mitigation Award-2022.

IDUKKI: Frogs may not be on everybody’s ‘must-see’ list of creatures. However, for those who want to watch different species of the amphibians in their natural habitat, the manmade forest at Ayiramacre in Adimaly is the place to be. The forest is the result of the several years of hard work by KSRTC employee-turned-wildlife enthusiast K Bulbendran. He converted his 3-acre ancestral land into a natural habitat for frogs to protect them from extinction. Named ‘Neelagiri Green Biovalley Botanical Garden’, the forest has 29 varieties of frogs, including the endangered purple frog (Nasikabatrachus sahyadrensis), which emerges from underground only once a year. Besides frogs, snakes too move freely through the green patches adjacent to the ponds dug up inside the forest. “Snakes are natural predators of frogs and live in the forest,” said Bulbendran, who began planting seeds and saplings on the land at Ayiramacre that he got as his share of the family’s property 28 years ago. It was while working as a driver at a parcel service company in Kochi that Bulbendran learnt about several wetlands being destroyed for construction and other developmental purpose across the country. “In my childhood, croaking of frogs was a common sound in our farmlands. However, agriculture expansion and urbanisation made the amphibians a rare sight,” he said. When they saw Bulbendran replanting the weeds that they had thrown away in his land, local residents called him crazy. However, when his efforts resulted in the formation of a sprawling forest area comprising over 600 species of trees and plants, Bulbendran was lauded by all. Students, researchers among visitors to frog forest The forest has eight ponds that serve as a breeding space for hundreds of frogs. “Frogs come to the water sources only during breeding time. The rest of the time, they perch under the canopy of green grass and shrubs in cool and wet surroundings. They contract a fungal disease in extreme hot conditions, which leads to their death,” he said. To ensure this doesn’t happen, Bulbendran has set up green patches adjacent to all ponds. “Purple frog is rare to find as it remains underground most of the time. However, green frog, toad-skinned frog and flying frog can be spotted near the pond at any time,” he said. School students, research scholars and wildlife enthusiasts from India and abroad visit his garden to understand the biodiversity he has preserved. “I will share my knowledge to anyone who comes to me with the desire to know more about the species and the ecosystem,” said Bulbendran, who took voluntary retirement from KSRTC in 2015 to concentrate on his environmental activities. Bulbendran, who is also a wildlife expert and a snake rescuer, has received various awards, including Vanamithra, Paristhithimithra and Wildlife Conflict Mitigation Award-2022.