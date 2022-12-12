Home States Kerala

No secret pact between IUML and CPM, says Wahab

Wahab had lamented the absence  of Congress MPs in the Upper House when the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) came up for discussion on Friday.

Published: 12th December 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

P V Abdul Wahab

P V Abdul Wahab

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  The speculation over the political import of the recent statement by Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) Rajya Sabha MP, P V Abdul Wahab, aimed at the Congress had strengthened suspicions of a secret pact between his party and the CPM. 

Wahab had lamented the absence  of Congress MPs in the Upper House when the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) came up for discussion on Friday. His intervention was seen as another sign of IUML warming up to the LDF. However, Wahab asserts that there is no such pact. In a brief interview to TNIE, he said nothing in the current circumstance will force the IUML to leave the UDF. 

What circumstances forced you make such a statement in the Rajya Sabha?
I was speaking against a private member’s bill on the UCC, when I noticed the absence of Congress members in the House. Even though it was just a private member’s bill, Congress members should have been present. This was a failure of their floor management. When I noticed the absence of Congress MPs, I got a bit worried. However, after I raised concerns, Congress MPs, including Jebi Mather, showed up and spoke against the bill.

Do you think Left members oppose BJP’s policies in Parliament better than those in the Congress?
I did not say that. The Left has more MPs from Kerala in the House than the Congress. So, they have an advantage in the RS. 

Speculation is rife about an IUML secret pact with the CPM and that prompted your admonishment of Congress members in the RS...
Those are baseless allegations. The IUML will not be a part of the LDF. Nothing in the current circumstance will force us to leave the UDF. The LDF has a clear majority in the Assembly. Still, the CPM is trying to create a rift in the UDF through such statements. The UDF is strong and has put the government in the dock on many issues. 

Did you not criticise the Congress as a part of the IUML’s decision to act as a corrective force in the UDF?
IUML always works to ensure the progress of the UDF. Many MPs abstained from discussions on the UCC for various reasons. The IUML doesn’t want to see a similar approach from the Congress. 

There is an allegation that you are one of the members in the IUML who maintains a close relationship with the CPM...
I maintain good personal relations with members of other parties, including the CPM and the BJP. But that does not mean that I support the CPM or the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML Wahab Congress CPM
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp