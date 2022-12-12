No secret pact between IUML and CPM, says Wahab

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The speculation over the political import of the recent statement by Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) Rajya Sabha MP, P V Abdul Wahab, aimed at the Congress had strengthened suspicions of a secret pact between his party and the CPM.

Wahab had lamented the absence of Congress MPs in the Upper House when the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) came up for discussion on Friday. His intervention was seen as another sign of IUML warming up to the LDF. However, Wahab asserts that there is no such pact. In a brief interview to TNIE, he said nothing in the current circumstance will force the IUML to leave the UDF.

What circumstances forced you make such a statement in the Rajya Sabha?

I was speaking against a private member’s bill on the UCC, when I noticed the absence of Congress members in the House. Even though it was just a private member’s bill, Congress members should have been present. This was a failure of their floor management. When I noticed the absence of Congress MPs, I got a bit worried. However, after I raised concerns, Congress MPs, including Jebi Mather, showed up and spoke against the bill.

Do you think Left members oppose BJP’s policies in Parliament better than those in the Congress?

I did not say that. The Left has more MPs from Kerala in the House than the Congress. So, they have an advantage in the RS.

Speculation is rife about an IUML secret pact with the CPM and that prompted your admonishment of Congress members in the RS...

Those are baseless allegations. The IUML will not be a part of the LDF. Nothing in the current circumstance will force us to leave the UDF. The LDF has a clear majority in the Assembly. Still, the CPM is trying to create a rift in the UDF through such statements. The UDF is strong and has put the government in the dock on many issues.

Did you not criticise the Congress as a part of the IUML’s decision to act as a corrective force in the UDF?

IUML always works to ensure the progress of the UDF. Many MPs abstained from discussions on the UCC for various reasons. The IUML doesn’t want to see a similar approach from the Congress.

There is an allegation that you are one of the members in the IUML who maintains a close relationship with the CPM...

I maintain good personal relations with members of other parties, including the CPM and the BJP. But that does not mean that I support the CPM or the BJP.

