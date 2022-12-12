Home States Kerala

Rains in Kerala to last till Dec 13, yellow alert in nine districts

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to squally weather. Coastal areas from Alappuzha to Kasaragod will experience rain and stronger winds until Tuesday. 

Published: 12th December 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

A family on a two-wheeler caught in the heavy rain that lashed Kochi on Sunday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

A family on a two-wheeler caught in the heavy rain that lashed Kochi on Sunday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places until Tuesday due to the impact of Cyclone ‘Mandous’ that hit the Tamil Nadu coast last week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for nine districts in north and central Kerala during the period. Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to get isolated heavy rainfall.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to squally weather. Coastal areas from Alappuzha to Kasaragod will experience rain and stronger winds until Tuesday. Though the cyclone has weakened to a low pressure area and cyclonic circulation, it has influenced rainfall in Kerala.

“The moisture-laden wind has become westerly under the influence of cyclonic circulation. The circulation is likely to transform into a low pressure when it reaches Arabian Sea by Monday. So we will be getting rain till Tuesday. However, intense rainfall is unlikely to continue,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala rains Cyclone Mandous
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp