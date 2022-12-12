Rains in Kerala to last till Dec 13, yellow alert in nine districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places until Tuesday due to the impact of Cyclone ‘Mandous’ that hit the Tamil Nadu coast last week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for nine districts in north and central Kerala during the period. Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to get isolated heavy rainfall.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to squally weather. Coastal areas from Alappuzha to Kasaragod will experience rain and stronger winds until Tuesday. Though the cyclone has weakened to a low pressure area and cyclonic circulation, it has influenced rainfall in Kerala.

“The moisture-laden wind has become westerly under the influence of cyclonic circulation. The circulation is likely to transform into a low pressure when it reaches Arabian Sea by Monday. So we will be getting rain till Tuesday. However, intense rainfall is unlikely to continue,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places until Tuesday due to the impact of Cyclone ‘Mandous’ that hit the Tamil Nadu coast last week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for nine districts in north and central Kerala during the period. Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to get isolated heavy rainfall. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to squally weather. Coastal areas from Alappuzha to Kasaragod will experience rain and stronger winds until Tuesday. Though the cyclone has weakened to a low pressure area and cyclonic circulation, it has influenced rainfall in Kerala. “The moisture-laden wind has become westerly under the influence of cyclonic circulation. The circulation is likely to transform into a low pressure when it reaches Arabian Sea by Monday. So we will be getting rain till Tuesday. However, intense rainfall is unlikely to continue,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.