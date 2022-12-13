Attappadi infant deaths raised in Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: BJP MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, who is also a pediatrician by profession, on Monday raised the question of high infant mortality rate in Attappadi in the Upper House.

He requested the health minister to send a high-level medical expert team from New Delhi, including a pediatrician, food and nutrition scientist, hematologist, biochemist and social scientist, so that the government will be able to know the exact cause of the issue.

Dr Agarwal said that the Centre had taken the matter seriously and disbursed Rs 120 crore as special relief as demanded by the state government.

There are three family health centres, 28 sub-centres, five mobile health units and one speciality hospital but in spite of these facilities many infants were dying.

