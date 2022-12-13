Home States Kerala

Cross Kanam says CPM secretary’s praise for IUML immature, unnecessary

Viswam had on Sunday backed Govindan and said IUML could not be seen as a communal party on the lines of SDPI and PFI.

Published: 13th December 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:03 AM

Kerala CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ruling out the possibility of the LDF considering the induction of the Muslim League  into the front, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Monday termed his CPM counterpart’s praise for IUML an unnecessary and immature statement at an inopportune moment. 

Govindan had on Friday said IUML was not a communal party. A day later, IUML state president Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal made it clear that his party was an integral part of UDF. 
Rejecting Govindan’s statement, Kanam reminded him that CPM had expelled M V Raghavan in 1985 for taking a pro-League stand.

“The CPM state secretary’s statement was immature,” Kanam told TNIE. “It was also unnecessary and inappropriate. LDF has not decided to go for expansion at present. Since Govindan’s statement is related to a party that is not part of LDF, we don’t have to discuss it,” he said.

In an apparent move to counter CPM’s tactical approach to woo IUML, Kanam said Govindan’s remark had backfired, as it had unified the UDF.  Meanwhile, there is widespread resentment in CPI against senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam’s pro-League statement. 

Viswam had on Sunday backed Govindan and said IUML could not be seen as a communal party on the lines of SDPI and PFI. Many leaders feel his stand is contradictory to that of the Kerala CPI.“Any possibility of IUML’s entry into the LDF is a direct threat to CPI’s existence. It will affect the party’s standing as the second-largest ally in the Left front,” a CPI state council member told TNIE on condition of anonymity. 

“Despite knowing this, he (Viswam) gave a good certificate to the League,” said the leader.Viswam’s remark is expected to be flayed at the CPI state executive meeting which would be held on December 17 on the sidelines of the AITUC national conference in Alappuzha. It is said Kanam’s intervention was aimed at addressing the confusion within CPI following Viswam’s remark.

