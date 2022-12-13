Home States Kerala

Crowd management at Sabarimala: Major shake-up in police top brass

Hitherto, the devotees were able to offer both the offerings without any limit, enabling darsan for eight devotees who offer both the ‘vazhipadu’ at the temple.

Published: 13th December 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore Devaswom Board manages the famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Poor crowd management during the past few days in Sabarimala forced a major shake-up in the top brass of police force on Monday. The failure to control the unprecedented rush of devotees witnessed during the last few days at Sannidhanam and subsequent hardships to the devotees forced the authorities to shift special officer Harichandra Naik to Pampa and post Pampa special officer Sudarshan at Sannidhanam.

There was also a major change of officers of DySP and CI-levels posted at crucial points at Sannidhanam.
In another major move, the elite Indian Reserve Batallion  (IRB) of Kerala Police has been entrusted with the task of managing the flow of devotees climbing the Holy Steps in place of usual police personnel. As a first measure, the flow of devotees on Holy Steps will be raised to 70-75 from 60-65 a minute from Monday.

Devotees wait in queues to take tickets to board KSRTC buses for travelling to Pampa from Nilakkal on Monday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

The new measure will reduce the waiting time of devotees in queue at Lower Thirumuttam and Valiyanadapandal.As part of increasing the darsan time for devotees, the devaswom authorities imposed a ceiling of 15 for Ashtabhishekam and Pushpabhishekam offerings each a day.

Hitherto, the devotees were able to offer both the offerings without any limit, enabling darsan for eight devotees who offer both the ‘vazhipadu’ at the temple. With the new measure, the devotees who stand in queue at Sopanam will be able to get more darsan time.

Thousands of devotees were stranded for hours on road at Narayananthode and Plappally when the police blocked their vehicles at Elavunkal since Monday morning. The hapless devotees were forced to remain in vehicles without potable water and food as the vehicles were caught in thick forest.

THREE DEVOTEES DIE OF CARDIAC FAILURE
S S Sajeev, 54, broadcast operator, MM TV, of Lakshmi Bhavan, Pattanakkad, Cherthala, passed away due to cardiac problems at Nilakkal . In another incident, A Venkitesh, 35, of Chittoor in Andhra, died of heart failure at Neelimala on way to Sabarimala. Ramesh Chandambi, 50, of Thiruvannamala in Tamil Nadu, died of cardiac aliments at Pampa on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp