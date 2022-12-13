Crowd management at Sabarimala: Major shake-up in police top brass

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Poor crowd management during the past few days in Sabarimala forced a major shake-up in the top brass of police force on Monday. The failure to control the unprecedented rush of devotees witnessed during the last few days at Sannidhanam and subsequent hardships to the devotees forced the authorities to shift special officer Harichandra Naik to Pampa and post Pampa special officer Sudarshan at Sannidhanam.

There was also a major change of officers of DySP and CI-levels posted at crucial points at Sannidhanam.

In another major move, the elite Indian Reserve Batallion (IRB) of Kerala Police has been entrusted with the task of managing the flow of devotees climbing the Holy Steps in place of usual police personnel. As a first measure, the flow of devotees on Holy Steps will be raised to 70-75 from 60-65 a minute from Monday.

Devotees wait in queues to take tickets to board KSRTC buses for travelling to Pampa from Nilakkal on Monday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

The new measure will reduce the waiting time of devotees in queue at Lower Thirumuttam and Valiyanadapandal.As part of increasing the darsan time for devotees, the devaswom authorities imposed a ceiling of 15 for Ashtabhishekam and Pushpabhishekam offerings each a day.

Hitherto, the devotees were able to offer both the offerings without any limit, enabling darsan for eight devotees who offer both the ‘vazhipadu’ at the temple. With the new measure, the devotees who stand in queue at Sopanam will be able to get more darsan time.

Thousands of devotees were stranded for hours on road at Narayananthode and Plappally when the police blocked their vehicles at Elavunkal since Monday morning. The hapless devotees were forced to remain in vehicles without potable water and food as the vehicles were caught in thick forest.

THREE DEVOTEES DIE OF CARDIAC FAILURE

S S Sajeev, 54, broadcast operator, MM TV, of Lakshmi Bhavan, Pattanakkad, Cherthala, passed away due to cardiac problems at Nilakkal . In another incident, A Venkitesh, 35, of Chittoor in Andhra, died of heart failure at Neelimala on way to Sabarimala. Ramesh Chandambi, 50, of Thiruvannamala in Tamil Nadu, died of cardiac aliments at Pampa on Monday.

