IFFK: ‘Indians receptive to my film set in LGBT context’

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian premiere of the Israeli movie ‘Concerned Citizen’ was a key feature of the IFFK on Monday. The film has been part of the international film-festival circuit, and also featured at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival. TNIE spoke to its director Idan Haguel, who is thrilled by the overwhelming response to his movie.

‘Concerned Citizen’ is a lighthearted satire of white-male privilege in an LGBT context. In a progressive Israel, Ben (Shlomi Bertonov) lives with Raz (Ariel Wolf) in a state-of-the-art apartment in the southern Tel Aviv neighbourhood of Neve Sha’anan, a hot spot for immigrants who settle in the very building where the gay couple live.

Idan Haguel

The two plan to become parents by hiring a surrogate mother. Things start to unravel when Ben plants a tree in the neighbourhood. Two young immigrants lean on the tree, whose branches start to bend.

Haguel said the Indian audience has been receptive to the content. “I began work on the film when homosexuality was legalised in India in 2018. I am so happy that people here liked my film and were open to it. Some of the audience congratulated me personally,” he said.

The 42-year-old pointed out that Israel legalised gay relations in the late 1980s. “The film is about the state of mind of the lead character and a political identity crisis revolving around the other characters. It describes the guilt felt by the main character. My film doesn’t have any message to convey. But it depicts the prevailing issue of racism in Israel,” he said.

Haguel termed his first visit to India as a filmmaker as very enriching. “I have not watched Indian films. But I plan to see some at the festival,” he said.

‘Concerned Citizen’ will be screened two times at the festival. It is also set for commercial release in Israel on Friday. However, Haguel will not be returning home for the occasion and plans to visit Varkala beach after the festival. “I intend to travel around India after the IFFK. I will visit the tourist places and try to experience the country’s rich traditions,” Haguel said.

