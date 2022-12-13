Home States Kerala

Kerala govt backtracks on gender-neutral uniforms

The government had earlier backed the novel initiative after some schools in the state implemented mixed seating and gender-neutral uniform last year. 

Published: 13th December 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government on Monday announced in the state assembly that it has not given any direction on introducing mixed seating in classrooms or implementing gender-neutral uniform in schools. General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s statement is viewed as a major policy reversal on a progressive measure in the wake of opposition from Muslim organisations as well as major political parties. 

“The decision on uniforms is the prerogative of Parent Teachers Associations (PTAs) and local bodies concerned... The government stands for gender equality,” said the minister. He was responding to a calling attention motion by N Shamsudeen of the Muslim League.

Shamsudeen accused the government of creating sexual anarchy and a gender-less society through the proposed reforms. “Gender-neutral ideas will lead to free-sex,” he said. “It is objectionable to sneak in liberal ideas through education reforms. Promotion of rational thinking should not be done at the expense of government money... A believers’ community cannot accept sexual anarchy... No justice is served if women dress like men. Why force them to wear jeans and top when they wish to wear skirts and churidars. This is injustice,” he said.

The government had earlier backed the novel initiative after some schools in the state implemented mixed seating and gender-neutral uniform last year. Sivankutty had then said that the education department would continue to support efforts towards establishing gender justice in schools. 

Later talking to TNIE, senior Congress leader Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan said the Opposition didn’t find anything amiss in Shamsudeen’s speech. “If you look at his speech in total, we can’t find anything critical,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala assembly Gender nuetral uniform PTA Sivankutty
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp