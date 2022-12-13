Home States Kerala

‘Kerala turning society that promotes negativity’

“Is Kerala turning a society that likes negativity. If I speak about this, people will say the governor of another state has disparaged Kerala."

Published: 13th December 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mammootty and Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai in conversation with former Supreme Court Judge Cyriac Thomas at the ‘Ezhuthazham@182’ programme held at the Ernakulam Siva temple ground| A Sanesh

Mammootty and Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai in conversation with former Supreme Court Judge Cyriac Thomas at the ‘Ezhuthazham@182’ programme held at the Ernakulam Siva temple ground| A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that Kerala society has always been cruel towards a third force, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said the growing negativity of Keralites has pained him. Speaking at a book release function at the Kochi International Book Festival, Sreedharan Pillai said while being a proud Malayali he fears that the Kerala society is losing its positivity.

“Is Kerala turning a society that likes negativity. If I speak about this, people will say the governor of another state has disparaged Kerala. Why do we consider a person opposing our views as an enemy? In democracy, we have to accept all faiths, views and ideologies. I haven’t seen another state where allegations and controversies are promoted so much. Is such hatemongering beneficial to the state?,” he asked.

Responding to Kozhikode MP K Muraleedharan’s allegation that the Goa governor is spending most of his days in Kerala, Pillai said while some people in Kerala are spreading negativity, many have praised his efforts to turn Goa Raj Bhavan into Lok Bhavan. 

“I have travelled across Goa and interacted with the residents of 461 villages. My ideology is to serve the underprivileged without crossing the barriers. My father was not a chief minister and I did not inherit social service. A public representative should be the guide and mentor for common man. If they behave like illiterates what will be the plight of our democratic system,” he asked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala society Governor Sreedharan Pillai
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp