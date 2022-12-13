‘Kerala turning society that promotes negativity’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that Kerala society has always been cruel towards a third force, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said the growing negativity of Keralites has pained him. Speaking at a book release function at the Kochi International Book Festival, Sreedharan Pillai said while being a proud Malayali he fears that the Kerala society is losing its positivity.

“Is Kerala turning a society that likes negativity. If I speak about this, people will say the governor of another state has disparaged Kerala. Why do we consider a person opposing our views as an enemy? In democracy, we have to accept all faiths, views and ideologies. I haven’t seen another state where allegations and controversies are promoted so much. Is such hatemongering beneficial to the state?,” he asked.

Responding to Kozhikode MP K Muraleedharan’s allegation that the Goa governor is spending most of his days in Kerala, Pillai said while some people in Kerala are spreading negativity, many have praised his efforts to turn Goa Raj Bhavan into Lok Bhavan.

“I have travelled across Goa and interacted with the residents of 461 villages. My ideology is to serve the underprivileged without crossing the barriers. My father was not a chief minister and I did not inherit social service. A public representative should be the guide and mentor for common man. If they behave like illiterates what will be the plight of our democratic system,” he asked.

