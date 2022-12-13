Home States Kerala

Pinarayi, Satheesan turn down Governor’s X’mas invite

The governor is organising a Christmas celebration and feast in Kochi on December 17.

Published: 13th December 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to set a new practice, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has convened a Christmas feast on Wednesday and has invited prominent socio-political and cultural leaders including Church heads in the state capital. 

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his council of ministers in addition to Opposition leader V D Satheesan will not attend the Christmas celebration organised by the governor. Apart from political leaders, the governor has also invited senior civil servants, religious heads, cultural leaders and civic dignitaries to the function. Industry heads and dignitaries from film field are also invited. 

The governor is organising a Christmas celebration and feast in Kochi on December 17.
Invitations to participate in the programme were sent to the CM and other ministers as a gesture of truce from the Raj Bhavan. However, each of them has individually decided not to attend. The CM and ministers, however, did not intimate the Rajbhavan of their decision.  

The government move is viewed as toughening of its stand against the governor. On Tuesday, the assembly will pass the University Amendment Bill to remove the governor from the post of chancellor. V D Satheesan will also not attend the function. He will fly to New Delhi on Tuesday after the assembly session ends and from there to Jaipur to attend Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

CM’S CHRISTMAS MEET
Meanwhile, the chief minister is also organising a Christmas meet in Thiruvananthapuram on December 20. The government is yet to invite the governor to the party. However, the governor is unlikely to be in the capital on the particular day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
X mas invite Governor Arif Mohammad Khan
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp