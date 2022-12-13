Home States Kerala

Vasavan’s remark draws flak, expunged from records

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan gave the political reply to Vasavan. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A politically incorrect remark by Cultural Affairs and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan that amounted to body shaming of an actor was expunged from the assembly record on Monday. 

The minister’s remark came during his reply to the political references in the speeches of Opposition members during the discussion on the motion for reference to leave the Kerala Cooperative Societies (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, to the select committee, on Monday. 

“The Congress party got power from the British empire at the time of Independence. But where do you stand now? You are in power in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. In both states a section of leaders are sloganeering against the chief ministers of those states. This is your helplessness,” Vasavan said. The minister then made a statement comparing Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Malayalam actor Indrans to portray the Congress party’s current state of affairs. 

The minister’s statement was criticised by the Opposition UDF. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the minister’s remark amounted to body shaming and was politically incorrect. Satheesan said it was unfortunate that the cultural affairs minister himself made such a remark. Following this, the minister gave a written request to expunge the remarks. The Speaker later said the remark will be expunged from assembly records.

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan gave the political reply to Vasavan. “We admit our situation. But what did your party get? What happened to your lone legislator who contested the assembly election in Himachal Pradesh?” he asked. He said it was his party that made the Constitution and was vocal about plurality in politics.

