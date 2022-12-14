Home States Kerala

Agrentine superfan gets to keep date with team at World Cup

Larger-than-life paintings of Maradona, Messi and other Argentine players also adorn the walls.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: When Argentina were beaten by Saudi Arabia in their first group match, Shinith Patyam, Kannur district sports council secretary, thought his well-thought-out plan to watch his favourite team play in the quarterfinal would be scuttled.

“As luck would have it, my team finished group winners and I didn’t have to cancel my trip to Qatar to watch the game between Argentina and the Netherlands at the beautiful Lusail Stadium,” he said. “The atmosphere inside the stadium was electrifying as almost 90% of the spectators were Argentine fans from various parts of the world,” said Shinith, 39.

Earlier, videos and reports on his house in Muthiyanga, near Patyam, the outer walls of which he painted in the sky blue and white of Le Albiceleste, as the Argentine football team is known, had gone viral. Larger-than-life paintings of Maradona, Messi and other Argentine players also adorn the walls.

“I took photos of the wall and made it into a postcard-size greeting card to distribute among fans of Argentina inside the stadium. Many of them hugged me and expressed their happiness for the support they have been receiving from India,” said Shinith. “I think it was Maradona and his heroics at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico which endeared this nation to the people of Kerala,” he said.  

“The match against Croatia will be tough as they are a good defensive unit. They will look to drag the match out to a penalty shootout in which they have a clear advantage,” said Shinith. He still believes Messi magic would blossom at the right time and would take the team to the final. “Messi is a true champion and he needs a World Cup trophy to fulfil his great career. If not now, never. I think, this edition will be remembered for the inspirational leadership of Messi,” he said.

Ahead of the quarterfinals, Shinith has further decorated his house in the colours of his favourite team. His car has an Argentine flag tied to it which flutters “in solidarity with the romantics of the game”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup Argentina
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp