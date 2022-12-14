Agrentine superfan gets to keep date with team at World Cup

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: When Argentina were beaten by Saudi Arabia in their first group match, Shinith Patyam, Kannur district sports council secretary, thought his well-thought-out plan to watch his favourite team play in the quarterfinal would be scuttled.

“As luck would have it, my team finished group winners and I didn’t have to cancel my trip to Qatar to watch the game between Argentina and the Netherlands at the beautiful Lusail Stadium,” he said. “The atmosphere inside the stadium was electrifying as almost 90% of the spectators were Argentine fans from various parts of the world,” said Shinith, 39.

Earlier, videos and reports on his house in Muthiyanga, near Patyam, the outer walls of which he painted in the sky blue and white of Le Albiceleste, as the Argentine football team is known, had gone viral. Larger-than-life paintings of Maradona, Messi and other Argentine players also adorn the walls.

“I took photos of the wall and made it into a postcard-size greeting card to distribute among fans of Argentina inside the stadium. Many of them hugged me and expressed their happiness for the support they have been receiving from India,” said Shinith. “I think it was Maradona and his heroics at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico which endeared this nation to the people of Kerala,” he said.

“The match against Croatia will be tough as they are a good defensive unit. They will look to drag the match out to a penalty shootout in which they have a clear advantage,” said Shinith. He still believes Messi magic would blossom at the right time and would take the team to the final. “Messi is a true champion and he needs a World Cup trophy to fulfil his great career. If not now, never. I think, this edition will be remembered for the inspirational leadership of Messi,” he said.

Ahead of the quarterfinals, Shinith has further decorated his house in the colours of his favourite team. His car has an Argentine flag tied to it which flutters “in solidarity with the romantics of the game”.

