Biennale comes to Vypeen with 'Art By Children' segment

Vypeen too has become a part of Biennale, along with Kochi and Ernakulam. Besides drawings and paintings, a few installations are also present in the Art Rooms.

Assistants of artist Asim Waqif setting up his installation made out of various types of bamboo as part of the Kochi Muziris Biennale .(Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alongside Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, Vypeen gets to share the Biennale spotlight with the Art By Children (ABC) event attracting artists and art lovers to two government schools that have become the venues for the segment. The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Njarakkal, and the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kadamakkudy, wear a festive look with the beautiful creations of students adorning the walls of the Art Rooms in the institutions.

Thus, Vypeen too has become a part of Biennale, along with Kochi and Ernakulam. Besides drawings and paintings, a few installations are also present in the Art Rooms. Artist Blaise Joseph, who was the project manager of ABC and Art Room during the previous edition of the Biennale, has given shape to this venture as well. “ABC and Art Rooms are the important, upstanding projects of Kochi Biennale,” he said.

The Art Rooms are for students from Class V to IX. The Faisal and Shabana Foundation, with Biennale trustee Shabana Faisal as vice-chairperson, is providing financial support to the project. Blaise said the project has already received a wide welcome.

Dr Joseph Sebastian, foundation director, said, “All support is being extended for the Art Room project since it is being implemented in government schools. The project presents a unique experience before the students.”

