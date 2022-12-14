Guv’s Xmas party today; all eyes on speaker

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All eyes are on Speaker A N Shamseer as the Christmas celebration organised by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will be held on Wednesday. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his council of ministers and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan have decided to skip the event, the speaker will take a decision only on Wednesday morning.

“Speaker was very busy with the assembly session. This was his first session as speaker. So he was immersed in House procedures,” Shamseer’s office said. The assembly session ended on Tuesday. The speaker’s post is considered non-partisan. So his decision will be crucial for Raj Bhavan as well.” If he declines the invite there may be an equal and opposite reaction from the Raj Bhavan,” a LDF leader said in a lighter vein.

The high-tea function will be held at the Raj Bhavan at 5pm. The government and the LDF have decided to give the function a miss as part of the toughening of their stand. The government on Tuesday passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill to remove the governor as chancellor of universities in the state.

Satheesan is in Rajasthan to participate in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The Raj Bhavan had sent initiations to various religious heads including bishops, cultural leaders, civic dignitaries and senior civil servants.

