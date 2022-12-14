IFFK: Bolivian film producer overwhelmed by response

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the Bolivian film industry is small compared to its counterparts in other countries, the films made in the South American country are big on content and class. This edition of IFFK marks the world premiere of the Bolivian drama film “Utama,” which has already been screened twice in the international competition section and has received positive feedback from both delegates and jury members.

Though the director, Alejandro Loayza Grisi, is not present here due to his participation in other festivals across the globe, the producer of the movie, Santiago Loayza Grisi, turned up at the IFFK as the representative of the movie. He spoke to TNIE about his experience at the festival.

Santiago said he was ecstatic to be a part of IFFK as it was his first visit to India and his first participation in an Indian film festival. Alejandro Loayza Grisi made his film debut with Utama. The film is a gentle drama about a farming couple being driven out of their home on the Andean plateau by global warming.

Utama opens with the image of an elderly man walking towards the sun rising over the mountains. This is Virginio (José Calcina), whose weathered face is as cracked as the earth beneath his feet. Virginio spends his days grazing his flock of fluffy llamas across the plain; he and his wife Sisa (Luisa Quispe) live without running water or electricity. Their dilemma is precipitated by the arrival of their grandson, Clever. The three of them face, each in their own way, the effects of a changing environment, the importance of tradition, and the meaning of life itself.

Santiago said the response was overwhelming. “It was a great and nice experience at the IFFK. As the director could not come here, I was told to be here as we consider it a source of pride to be part of a prestigious film festival in India. The film got huge applause when it ended, and it was very heartwarming for me. I hope the film gets due recognition at the festival, “ he told TNIE.

He said he enjoys the culture, hospitality, food, and cinema of India, especially Kerala. “I enjoy being here every minute. It will be a memorable experience for me in my lifetime. The love for world cinema by the people here is exceptional,” Santiago added. As a Latin- American, Santiago supports ‘Argentina’ in the FIFA World Cup.

The 87-minute film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022 and was released in French theatres in May 2022. It was selected as the Bolivian entry for the 95th Academy Awards in the category of “Best International Feature Film.”

