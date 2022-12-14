Interstate transport of jumbos: Festival fans cheer, activists sore 

Manoj Viswanathan and Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

KOCHI/THRISSUR : Members of the Thrissur Poorapremi Sangham broke 51 coconuts at the Ganapathi temple at Thekkinkad Maidan on Sunday to thank the elephant god for hearing their prayers. The Wildlife Protection Act (Amendment)Bill passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 8, has brought cheer to the organisers of Thrissur Pooram, which is known worldwide for the grand parade of caparisoned elephants, and elephant owners.

With the number of captive elephants in Kerala declining at an alarming rate, the temple authorities have been putting pressure on the government to facilitate interstate transfer of elephants. Kerala has 445 captive elephants of which only 300 are paraded at temple fests. Due to high demand, the temples are forced to pay huge amounts for parading of well-known elephants. The elephants are also stressed as they are being transported to every nook and cranny of the state denying them proper rest and food.

“The famous elephants are in high demand and temples are forced to pay lakhs for parading them. If some elephants are brought from outside it will help end this rat race. Most of the popular elephants are aged more than 40 years and if the situation continues the elephant parade and the famed Thrissur Pooram will become things of the past,” said Baiju Thazhakat, president of Poorapremi Sangham.

However, the process of bringing elephants from North East is easier said than done. As per the provisions of the law, the owner should obtain a proper ownership certificate and get consent from the chief wildlife wardens of both states.

The biggest question is availability of captive elephants. Capture of wild elephants has been banned across the country which makes it tough to purchase them. Meanwhile, elephant rights activists opine that the provision allowing interstate transfer of elephants is ill-intended and will have serious repercussions. “This will lead to illegal capture and sale of elephants in North Indian states where there is no strict regulation.

Why should the wild elephants be subjected to torture in the name of religious practices? There were dancing bears and monkeys in our streets until the Wildlife Protection Act was enforced. All these regressive practices may return using this loophole. This will tarnish India’s image in international forums as we are a signatory to the agreement to protect five fundamental rights of wild animals,” said Kerala Animal Welfare Board member M N Jayachandran.

“Elephant parades are part of our tradition and it should continue. But the proposal to bring elephants from other states is not practical. There are many rogue elephants in Kerala forests that stray into human habitations, destroy crops and terrorise the villagers. The forest department should capture these rogue elephants, tame and auction them. Proposal to bring elephants from outside will only promote illegal trade,” said former forest minister and Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganesh Kumar, who is also president of Kerala Elephant Owners Federation.

“I can’t comment on the amendment as the government has not notified it. But even if interstate transfer of elephants is allowed there will be restrictions,” said chief wildlife warden Ganga Singh.

