Kerala govt partially agrees to Oppn’s amendments; House passes varsity bills

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government acted astutely in the assembly on Monday, agreeing to partially incorporate a major amendment brought in by the Opposition in the key bills aimed at stripping the governor of chancellorship of universities in Kerala.

And, at a time when political circles are debating whether the IUML will switch sides, the House also saw Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve praising the League for its hard-line stance on the governor. The assembly passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill No 2 and 3 after incorporating the changes amid Oppositioon boycott. When the bills came up for discussion, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan first proposed to have a single chancellor — a retired SC judge or a former HC chief justice, for all universities. The government rejected the proposal.

It partially accepted the Opposition’s demand for a three-member panel comprising the chief minister and leader of opposition for selecting chancellors. Though the Opposition had suggested the HC chief justice as the third member, Rajeeve said his inclusion had several “procedural issues.”

“A chancellor is supposed to give direction to the university. I do not feel retired judges have extraordinary capabilities to give directions in higher education,” he said, adding that the state had not taken a decision whether all 14 varsities will have separate chancellors. “That will be decided only at a later stage,” Rajeeve said.

The government then suggested the assembly speaker as the third member, a move that would give the ruling dispensation the upper hand in chancellor appointments. The legislations will now be sent to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for assent.

Bills aim to implement Marxist agenda: Oppn

During the assembly session, Law Minister P Rajeeve kept on lauding the Muslim League’s hard-line approach towards Khan. On the other hand, IUML leaders reiterated the party’s resolve to remove the governor as the chancellor. Deputy Leader of Opposition P K Kunhalikkutty, however, attacked the Left government for sidelining dissenting voices in the running of universities. Taking a cue from him, other UDF leaders too joined the bandwagon and criticised the governor and the state government alike.

Apparently, it was the League’s strict stance against Khan that forced the Congress to eventually adopt a similar line in the assembly. The Congress repeatedly made clear that it was in favour of removing the governor as chancellor of universities.

Meanwhile, the Opposition alleged that the aim of the bills was to implement Marxist agenda in universities. “We fiercely oppose attempts for total Marxistisation in universities and murdering the autonomy of the institutions through the bills,” Satheesan said before leading the UDF MLAs out of the assembly.

