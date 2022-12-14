Kerala govt set to recover amount spent on digital survey from landowners as tax

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the name of the ‘Ente Bhumi’ (my land) digital land survey, the state government is all set to place additional burden on the average citizen. According to a government order, issued by the revenue department on December 12 and accessed by TNIE, the government will recover the amount spent on the survey from landowners as tax.

Government has accorded sanction to the survey director in this regard. The government decision will come as a shock for people already hit by price rise and unemployment. “The government has decided to spend in advance the amount to be spent for the digital survey,” the GO says. After that “the amount spent will be charged from the landowners as land tax”. When landowners visit village offices for remitting land tax they will be slapche survey director, has come in for criticism.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the survey on November 1. The survey will be conducted in 1,550 villages over four stages. It is said to be part of the Left government’s policy of land-for-all, record-for-all policy. Government decided to take the digital-survey route after resurvey activities had stalled for over fifty years. According to revenue officials, the project is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 858.42 crore.

Government has allocated Rs 438.44 crore from the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The first phase will cover 200 revenue villages across 14 districts.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the name of the ‘Ente Bhumi’ (my land) digital land survey, the state government is all set to place additional burden on the average citizen. According to a government order, issued by the revenue department on December 12 and accessed by TNIE, the government will recover the amount spent on the survey from landowners as tax. Government has accorded sanction to the survey director in this regard. The government decision will come as a shock for people already hit by price rise and unemployment. “The government has decided to spend in advance the amount to be spent for the digital survey,” the GO says. After that “the amount spent will be charged from the landowners as land tax”. When landowners visit village offices for remitting land tax they will be slapche survey director, has come in for criticism. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the survey on November 1. The survey will be conducted in 1,550 villages over four stages. It is said to be part of the Left government’s policy of land-for-all, record-for-all policy. Government decided to take the digital-survey route after resurvey activities had stalled for over fifty years. According to revenue officials, the project is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 858.42 crore. Government has allocated Rs 438.44 crore from the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The first phase will cover 200 revenue villages across 14 districts.