Home States Kerala

Kerala govt set to recover amount spent on digital survey from landowners as tax

Government decided to take the digital-survey route after resurvey activities had stalled for over fifty years.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Plan , Tax Saving

For representational purposes

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the name of the ‘Ente Bhumi’ (my land) digital land survey, the state government is all set to place additional burden on the average citizen. According to a government order, issued by the revenue department on December 12 and accessed by TNIE, the government will recover the amount spent on the survey from landowners as tax.

Government has accorded sanction to the survey director in this regard. The government decision will come as a shock for people already hit by price rise and unemployment. “The government has decided to spend in advance the amount to be spent for the digital survey,” the GO says. After that “the amount spent will be charged from the landowners as land tax”.  When landowners visit village offices for remitting land tax they will be slapche survey director, has come in for criticism.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the survey on November 1. The survey will be conducted in 1,550 villages over four stages. It is said to be part of the Left government’s policy of land-for-all, record-for-all policy. Government decided to take the digital-survey route after resurvey activities had stalled for over fifty years. According to revenue officials, the project is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 858.42 crore.

Government has allocated Rs 438.44 crore from the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The first phase will cover 200 revenue villages across 14 districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ente Bhumi
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp