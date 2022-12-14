Home States Kerala

‘More reforms, new buses to improve KSRTC operations’

According to him, the KSRTC would be able to operate more schedules and reduce the crew cost per bus when the single-duty pattern is implemented across units.

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

KSRTC buses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport minister Antony Raju said on Tuesday the KSRTC would consider operating more buses on long-distance routes after the Sabarimala season. He was responding to opposition MLA M Vincent’s allegations that the KSRTC was withdrawing from super-class routes. The minister also revealed that the PSU would purchase 1,783 new buses and reform the duty pattern to utilise an additional 800 buses from the existing fleet.

According to him, the single-duty pattern implemented on a pilot basis at Parassala depot since September has shown good results. The duty reforms helped the KSRTC to operate more buses, carry more passengers, run more kilometers, earn more collection and profit. “KSRTC has 5,265 buses. But we could operate only 4,000 buses due to unscientific operations. We are getting good results after implementing the reforms suggested by the Sushil Khanna report,” the minister said.

According to him, the KSRTC would be able to operate more schedules and reduce the crew cost per bus when the single-duty pattern is implemented across units. Vincent had alleged that the KSRTC had stopped the purchase of new buses to facilitate private bus operators. He demanded that the company purchase at least 1,000 new buses every year for the next three years and pay salaries on time.

